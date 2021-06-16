Princess Anne has been wearing these sunglasses for more than a decade

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><a href=/tags/0/princess-anne><strong>Princess Anne</strong></a>, like many members of the <a href=/tags/0/british-royals><strong>Royal Family</strong></a>, knows the value in choosing clothes and accessories that become timeless staples in her wardrobe. <p>Like her father, the late <a href=/tags/0/prince-philip><strong>Prince Philip</strong></a>, brother <a href=/tags/0/prince-charles><strong>Prince Charles</strong></a> as well as <a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a>, the Princess Royal enjoys recycling pieces in her closet. <P>One of Anne's favourite accessories is her <a href=/tags/0/adidas><strong>Adidas</strong></a> sunglasses. Anne has worn "Team GB" sunglasses from the brand for years and many of her outfits are finished with the <em>Matrix</em>-inspired frames. <p>The Princess Royal appears to have a few slightly different versions of the eyewear, but the thing that remains constant is their cutting edge shape, and distinctive white arms. <P><a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth><strong>The Queen</strong></a>'s daughter has worn her Adidas sunglasses to multiple <a href=/tags/0/olympics><strong>Olympic</strong></a> events, races and to occasions casual and more formal. <p>Some have even dubbed Anne an under-the-radar sunglasses influencer because of her penchant for the futuristic sunglasses. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see how Princess Anne has made her adidas sunglasses her signature style.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, BEN BIRCHALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
<h2>2008</h2> <p>Anne's signature sunglasses go back to at least August 2008, when she sported the Adidas sunglasses with the thicker white arms and modern frames for the Dressage Test as part of the first day of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. <p>Photo: &copy; Julian Herbert/Getty Images
<h2>2009</h2> <p>The red logos on Anne's signature frames popped along with her orange outfit at the first day of <a href=/tags/0/royal-ascot><strong>Royal Ascot</strong></a> 2009. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<h2>2012</h2> <p>Anne and her husband, <a href=/tags/0/timothy-laurence><strong>Timothy Laurence</strong></a>, are both seen wearing two different versions of the striking sunglasses as they watched the Show Jumping Eventing Equestrian event on the fourth day of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Greenwich Park. <p>We wonder if the Princess Royal ended up borrowing them from him? <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
<h2>2013</h2> <p>The Princess Royal was radiant in a peacock feather-inspired yellow and green outfit as she took in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot Racecourse on July 27, 2013. <p>Anne's eyes were shielded with her fashion-forward adidas sunglasses – but this time with the ones featuring a black "Team GB" logo. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
<h2>2014</h2> <p>In April 2014, the stylish royal donned her sunglasses for the 40th anniversary charity race day at Ascot Racecourse. <p>A hunter green coat, horse pin and brown bag completed the outfit. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
<h2>2016</h2> <p>The Princess Royal protected her eyes from the sun with her signature frames on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival. <p>Photo: &copy; Samir Hussein/WireImage
<h2>2016</h2> <p>And she wore them on St. Patrick's Day of the Cheltenham Festival that year, too! <p>A red coat, patterned scarf, fuzzy beret and black handbag and gloves completed her stylish ensemble. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
<h2>2017</h2> <p>Princess Anne was wrapped up in her finest for Ladies Day at the Cheltenham Festival on March 15, 2017. <P>The mom of two wore a camel coat, feathered hat and her adidas sunglasses to the racing event. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
<h2>2018</h2> <p>Anne was out in her <em>Matrix</em>-style eyewear for the 2018 <a href=/tags/0/chelsea-flower-show><strong>Chelsea Flower Show</strong></a> in London in May of that year. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson - WPA Rota/Getty Images
<h2>2019</h2> <p>The Queen's only daughter was out in her signature sunglasses for the Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 10, 2019. <p>The former equestrian paired her eyewear with a golden horse brooch, of course! <p>Photo: &copy; Anwar Hussein/WireImage
<h2>2021</h2> <p>Princess Anne sported the sunglasses to <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02021041459874/princess-anne-first-public-outing-after-prince-philip-death"><strong>her first in-person engagement</strong></a> since Prince Philip's passing. <p>The 70-year-old wore the frames with a navy coat and scarf to visit to the Royal Victoria Yacht Club in Cowes on the Isle of Wight on April 14. <p>Photo: &copy; BEN BIRCHALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
<h2>2021</h2> <p>The 70-year-old made a fashionable return to <a href=/tags/0/Royal-Ascot><strong>Royal Ascot</strong></a> 2021 on June 15 in her trusty adidas sunglasses paired with a lively blue outfit and hat. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
<h2>2021</h2> <p>...And Anne wore the sunnies again on day two of Royal Ascot 2021! <p>For her second appearance at the races, the Princess Royal paired the sunglasses with a silky emerald green jacquard dress and cream hat with bird cage veil. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
