The Countess of Wessex looks incredible in florals and feathers at Royal Ascot day two By Heather Cichowski

The Countess of Wessex stepped out for the second day of Royal Ascot 2021 on June 16 and wowed with another sensational outfit.

Sophie was joined by many members of the Royal Family, including her husband Prince Edward, along with Princess Anne, Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles. The Countess of Wessex dressed to impress in a bespoke purple floral skirt by Suzannah, which also happens to be a favourite label of Duchess Kate. Sophie teamed the statement skirt with an ARoss Girl x Soler white blouse.



This was the second time Sophie has worn ARoss Girl to Royal Ascot this year. ARoss Girl was created by former fashion editor Amanda Ross, and Soler is a unique fashion brand based in Notting Hill, London created by Alex Al-Bader. Sophie's timeless blouse is from a collaboration between the two brands.

For Sophie's second day at Royal Ascot, she adhered to the mandatory hat dress code with an opulent lavender hat with ostrich feather trim courtesy of Jane Taylor.

The mom of two accessorized with delicate hoop earrings, a pearl pendant necklace, Sophie Habsburg bag and beige Prada suede heels.

When Sophie and Edward were in close proximity with others, they wore face masks due to COVID-19. The countess opted for a chic cream reusable face mask that coordinated with her bold outfit.

Sophie's statement feathered hat is actually recycled from her wardrobe. The 56-year-old previously wore it to Royal Ascot in 2018!

For the first day of Royal Ascot, Sophie made a graceful return to the Ascot Racehorse in a peach dress from ARoss Girl. She paired the romantic maxi dress with a sweeping hat, coordinating pumps, oversized clutch and a statement pendant necklace.





Sophie's pearl jewelry from her most recent Royal Ascot ensemble is something that can be easily worn outside of the races. If you'd like to get a similar look, there are many budget-conscious options.

First of all, there is the 7.0mm Cultured Freshwater Pearl and Lab-Created White Sapphire Pendant in Sterling Silver from People's ($199). The online exclusive contains a lab-created white sapphire with freshwater pearl drop pendant for a truly sparkling finish.

Pandora also offers a Freshwater Cultured Baroque Pearl Pendant ($75) in its latest collection. The piece has the same impact as the Countess of Wessex's. No two freshwater pearls are the same, so it is a piece unique to you. Necklaces are sold separately, so it could be worn with an existing one, or something such as the Classic Cable Chain Necklace (from $45).

The Pendant With a Cultured Freshwater Pearl in Sterling Silver from Michael Hill ($89) is another wear-with-everything pendant necklace, just like Sophie's. Members can get the piece for $79. It comes with a sterling silver chain.