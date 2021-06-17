The Countess of Wessex steps out to Royal Ascot day three in same hat she wore to Prince William and Duchess Kate's 2011 royal wedding By Heather Cichowski

The Countess of Wessex continued her fashionable run at Royal Ascot when she stepped out on June 17 for Ladies' Day! Sophie chose the opportunity to re-wear a very memorable piece from her wardrobe.

The 56-year-old was dressed to impress in another elegant outfit from Suzannah. The mom of two was clad in the Metallic Embroidery Palm Shirt Dress (US$1,820) paired with the sophisticated floral fascinator she wore to Duchess Kate and Prince William's 2011 royal wedding! The oatmeal colour of Sophie's fascinator perfectly picked up the tan trim and metallic palm embroidery on her Suzannah dress.

The Countess of Wessex further enhanced the contrasting details with soft beige pumps and a neutral clutch. Her palm-inspired rhinestone buckle belt tied in the theme of her flared dress.

The 56-year-old had a gold bangle on her wrist and multicoloured earrings. Sophie showed off the beautiful cluster studs by sweeping her blonde hair into a chic low bun.

It is fabulous to see Sophie re-wear such an iconic hat from her closet, especially in the year William and Kate are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary. Sophie brought new life to the fascinator by pairing it with the Suzannah deep forest green dress. Interestingly, Duchess Kate is also a fan of the vintage-inspired brand.

Sophie's re-wear was also in keeping with 2021 Royal Ascot guidelines, which encourage guests to dress sustainably and/or shop from their closets.

For the second day of Royal Ascot, the Countess of Wessex also sported Suzannah. Prince Edward's wife looked radiant in a bespoke purple floral skirt from the brand and an ARoss Girl x Soler white blouse. She topped the look with a lavender ostrich feather hat from Jane Taylor, which was also recycled from her wardrobe! The stylish royal accessorized with delicate hoop earrings, a pearl pendant necklace, Sophie Habsburg bag and beige Prada heels.

Sophie was joined by other members of the Royal Family at Royal Ascot this week, including Edward, Princess Anne, Duchess Camilla, Prince Charles and Zara and Mike Tindall.

For the first day of Royal Ascot, Sophie was a vision in a peach dress from ARoss Girl and a dramatic matching hat. The mom of two finished her neutral ensemble with an oversized clutch, pumps and a statement pendant necklace.