Duchess Kate launches The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate has revealed a thrilling new project that ties in her passion for early years and mental health. On June 18, the mom of three shared a video in which she unveiled The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

The project had been teased for the last few days on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram.

"Today I'm proud to be launching The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood — let's embrace this golden opportunity to create a happier, more mentally healthy and more nurturing society," read Kate's caption to the post about The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

In the video clip, the duchess spoke about the importance of starting early with mental health and her big plans for the project.

"My own journey into understanding the importance of early childhood actually started with adults and not with children," the duchess began.

"It was about prevention. I wanted to understand what more we could do to help prevent some of today's toughest social challenges, and what more we could do to help with the rising rates of poor mental health," Kate explained.

"I've spoken to psychiatrists and neuroscientists to practitioners, academics and parents alike – and what has become clear is that the best investment for our future health and happiness is in the first five years of life."



MORE: Duchess Kate reveals key results from her landmark early years survey

The centre will work closely with other organizations to raise awareness about how "the first five years are just so important for our future life outcomes." Kate called this a "golden opportunity" for a healthier and happier society. It is a totally virtual centre with a website that is now live.

"My hope is that working together we can change the way we think about early childhood and transform lives for generations to come.

"Because I truly believe big change starts small," she said in closing.

In the video, the 39-year-old re-wore the ribbed Ralph Lauren white top she sported to meet with parents in Battersea Park in September 2020. She accessorized with her Mini Hoops with Detachable Pearls Earrings ($170) from Freya Rose and the Personalized Gold Midnight Moon Necklace from Daniella Draper, which features the initials of her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

MORE: Duchess Kate and Jill Biden team up to write a moving opinion piece on children's futures



The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is a perfect initiative for Kate and it builds on her long-standing passion for children, early year education and mental health. In the lead-up to the big reveal, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram channel highlighted how the cause has been something Kate has been focused on for a decade, since she became a royal.

The video was captioned, "Ten years in the making…" The timeline played through the Duchess of Cambridge's many royal engagements related to causes focused on family breakdowns, homelessness and addiction and how they made her realize these problems often stemmed from childhood and poor mental health.

The mom of three began with launching Heads Together in 2016 through The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The cause aims to shatter the stigma surrounding mental health by fostering conversations.

This work made Kate realize the need to start even earlier so she collaborated with scientists to see the long-lasting effects from childhood on adults. It also led to last year's 5 Big Questions on the Under 5's survey, which was the largest survey ever completed in the United Kingdom on the subject.

The results of the landmark survey were shared in November 2020, and highlighted the need for greater support for parents and children under five as well as a focus on mental health.

Last week, Kate stepped out with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden to the Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, Cornwall in relation to their shared passion for ensuring children have a good start early in life.

The ladies later shared an opinion piece about children's futures with CNN. The Duchess of Cambridge and U.S. First Lady penned, "We both believe that part of this vision for [a stronger] future must include a fundamental shift in how our countries approach the earliest years of life."

We cannot wait to see what Duchess Kate and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood have planned to help future generations!