Duchess Kate is a ray of sunshine in L.K. Bennett x Royal Ascot dress and rainbow umbrella By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood at Kensington Palace on June 18. The weather might have been downcast, but the mom of three looked joyful – and she had an outfit and accessories to match!

After unveiling the project with a video on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram, Kate stepped out at Kensington Palace to mark the launch and to meet with fellow parents. She also participated in a roundtable discussion at the London School of Economics (LSE) about the corresponding report.

For the milestone day, the mom of three was outfitted in the Dee Pale Blue Crepe Shift Dress (US$370) from the L.K. Bennett x Royal Ascot collection. It was an appropriate choice given that June 18 is the final day of the 2021 races! The iris blue sheath dress featured short sleeves and a fitted waistband.

The stylish royal grounded the pastel outfit with beige pumps. She had on the Maya Torque Aquamarine & Gold Bangle from Halcyon Days ($180), which is a piece she has worn in a couple colours recently.

She had on the Maya Torque Haematite Bangle while visiting Wolverhampton in May.

The Duchess of Cambridge also had on her go-to layering piece, the Double Strand Beaded Satellite Chain from Spells of Love, teamed with the Round Stilla Lapis Lazuli Pendant Necklace in Yellow Gold Vermeil from Astley Clarke ($298).

The mom of three completed the look with Princess Diana's diamond and blue sapphire earrings, which coordinated with her engagement ring.

Kate's long brunette hair was styled in her signature voluminous hairdo with a soft side part.

Of course, we cannot forget about Kate's other striking accessory: her rainbow umbrella! The colourful umbrella played off her pastel blue dress beautifully and brought more cheer to the rainy day.

When Duchess Kate visited the London School of Economics, she carried a black umbrella. At the school, she participated in a roundtable discussion on The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood's inaugural report, "Big Change Starts Small," which was released on June 18 to coincide with the launch.

Inside the LSE, the duchess put on her favourite Amaia face mask to help protect everyone from COVID-19.

Kate shared the details of the launch of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in a video. The virtual centre has been created after a decade of research, learning and insight from the public. The mom of three called it a "golden opportunity to create a happier, more mentally healthy and more nurturing society."