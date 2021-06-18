Duchess Meghan to give first interview since welcoming baby Lili By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Meghan is pausing her maternity leave after she and Prince Harry welcomed baby Lili for a special interview this weekend!

The Duchess of Sussex will give her only interview in connection with her first children's book, The Bench, on June 20 with Samantha Balaban for the NPR Weekend Edition Sunday, which also happens to be Father's Day!

The interview was confirmed by royal reporter Omid Scobie on Twitter on June 18. "Fresh off the heels of her first children’s book becoming a certified #1 New York Times bestseller, Duchess Meghan will be giving her only interview about #TheBench to @samanthabalaban at the renowned @NPRWeekend show, this Sunday between 8am-10am Eastern," the tweet read.

It is an appropriate choice that Meghan's interview would be heard on Father's Day because The Bench is all about the "special bond between father and son – as seen through a mother's eyes." Meghan previously shared that Harry and Archie were the inspiration behind the book.

The Bench was released on June 8 and as previously highlighted, the sweet children's book has made it onto The New York Times Bestseller List.

Shortly after the release, the Duchess of Sussex donated 2,000 copies of her debut children's book to schools, libraries and other institutions in the United States to foster children's wellbeing.

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry announced that they would be taking parental leave when they shared the joyful news of daughter Lili's birth. However, the pair have taken a few notable breaks from their quiet family time. For example, Harry announced via social media that the 2023 Invictus Games would be taking place in Düsseldorf, Germany. He shared the news on June 9, a few days after Lili's June 4 arrival.

The Sussexes revealed the happy news of Lili's arrival on June 6 in a press release and in a statement posted on their Archewell website.

"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," a spokesperson for the couple announced.