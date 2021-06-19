Looking back at Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's 1999 wedding

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>June 19, 1999 was a very special day for the <a href=/tags/0/british-royals><strong>Royal Family</strong></a> because it was when <a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>the Queen</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/prince-philip><strong>Prince Philip</strong></a>'s youngest son, <a href=/tags/0/prince-edward><strong>Prince Edward</strong></a>, married the <a href=/tags/0/countess-of-wessex><strong>Countess of Wessex</strong></a>. <p>Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones, as she was known at the time, said "I do" at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. <p>The wedding was not a state occasion but a smaller affair for the couple's families. The ceremony was filled with so much love and beauty, and royals fans lined the streets of Windsor to wish the couple well. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best photos from Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's wedding.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; IAN WALDIE/AFP via Getty Images and Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/prince-charles><strong>Prince Charles</strong></a> walked with his younger brother to St George's Chapel. <p>They waved at the crowds of well-wishers as they went. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Guests and passholders for the 1999 royal wedding waited outside of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle for the Royal Family to arrive. <p>Photo: &copy; MARTYN HAYHOW/AFP via Getty Images
The <a href=/tags/0/queen-mother><strong>Queen Mother</strong></a> looked radiant in a periwinkle outfit with feathered hat as she arrived at St. George's Chapel for the wedding of her grandson to Sophie. <p>Photo: &copy; Phil Noble - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
Sophie was a beautiful bride in a <a href=/tags/0/samantha-shaw><strong>Samantha Shaw</strong></a> gown and a pearl cross necklace, which was a gift from Edward for the special day. <p>The Countess of Wessex wore the Queen's Anthemion tiara with a long diaphanous veil. <p>She carried a cascading bouquet of white flowers. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
The Queen left St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle with the father of the bride, <a href=/tags/0/Christopher-rhys-jones><strong>Christopher Rhys-Jones</strong></a>, followed by Prince Philip with the mother of the bride, <strong>Mary Rhys-Jones</strong>. <p>The monarch was resplendent in a lilac gown with a feathered headpiece and pearls while Mary looked regal in a pale orange skirt suit with matching accessories. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Her Majesty looked overjoyed to see the wedding of her youngest son. <p>Photo: &copy; PA Images via Getty Images
The Royal Family and other wedding guests streamed out of the chapel onto the steps following the ceremony. <p>Photo: &copy; pool/Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
(L-R) The <a href=/tags/0/duchess-of-kent><strong>Duchess of Kent</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/princess-beatrice-><strong>Princess Beatrice</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/prince-harry><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a> watched as the Earl and Countess of Wessex left. <p>That's <a href=/tags/0/zara-tindall><strong>Zara Tindall</strong></a> in the bottom right. She was Zara Phillips back then! <p>Photo: &copy; Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
This incredible photo captured the group lined up on the steps of St George's Chapel as the newlyweds' carriage was prepared. <p>Photo: &copy; pool/Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
The couple took a seat in an open-air carriage following their nuptials. <p>They travelled to their reception at St George's Hall at Windsor Castle. <p>Photo: &copy; Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
Everyone waved goodbye as Sophie and Edward departed in their carriage. <p>That is a little <a href=/tags/0/princess-eugenie><strong>Princess Eugenie</strong></a> on the very right in the purple outfit. <p>Photo: &copy; IAN WALDIE/AFP via Getty Images
The Earl and Countess of Wessex travelled the streets of Windsor in their carriage and waved to the crowds. <p>The royals fans waved to the newlyweds and brandished flags and hats. <p>Photo: &copy; UK Press
