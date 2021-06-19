The Queen steps out to final day of Royal Ascot 2021

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>It was a joy to see <a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>the Queen</strong></a> step out to the fifth and final day of <a href=/tags/0/royal-ascot><strong>Royal Ascot</strong></a> on June 19. It was no doubt a very happy return for Her Majesty, who was unable to attend the races last year because the event was not open to the public due the <a href=/tags/0/coronavirus><strong>coronavirus</strong></a> pandemic. <p>Several members of the <a href=/tags/0/british-royals><strong>Royal Family</strong></a> attended Royal Ascot 2021 earlier in the week, including <a href=/tags/0/prince-charles><strong>Prince Charles</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/camilla-parker-bowles><strong>Duchess Camilla</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/princess-anne><strong>Princess Anne</strong></a>, the <a href=/tags/0/countess-of-wessex><strong>Countess of Wessex</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/zara-tindall><strong>Zara</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/mike-tindall><strong>Mike Tindall</strong></a>, and it was wonderful to see Her Majesty out enjoying herself on the final day. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best photos from the Queen's return to Royal Ascot.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images and Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images
This beautiful photo captured the Queen arriving into the parade ring on day five of Royal Ascot with the Union Jack reflected in the car window. <p>Photo: &copy; Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images
The Queen arrived by car into the parade ring at Ascot Racecourse. <p>Photo: &copy; Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Royal Ascot
The Queen had a massive smile on her face as she stepped out of the car. <p>Her Majesty looked so elegant in a pleated seafoam coat with matching hat. The headpiece was topped with pink flowers. <p>She accessorized with white gloves, her black handbag and her signature loafers. <p>The monarch had the Palm Leaf Brooch, which is from the <a href=/tags/0/queen-mother><strong>Queen Mother</strong></a>'s collection, fastened to her chest. The monarch's beloved three-strand pearls finished the pastel ensemble. <p>The soft outfit was recycled from the Queen's wardrobe. She previously wore it to granddaughter <a href=/tags/0/princess-beatrice><strong>Princess Beatrice</strong></a>'s wedding to <a href=/tags/0/edoardo-mapelli-mozzi><strong>Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi</strong></a> in July 2020 and to <a href=/tags/0/captain-tom-moore><strong>Captain Tom</strong></a>'s investiture ceremony. Both events took place on the same day. <p>Photo: &copy; Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images
The monarch looked so thrilled to be at the fifth and final day of the races! <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
She inspected the Royal Ascot program at one point. <p>Photo: &copy; Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images
Her Majesty has had a lifelong passion for horses and the races. It was evident as she eagerly watched the horses in the parade ring. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The monarch with racing manager <strong>John Warren</strong> (left) and her party looked like they had so much fun at the races. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The 95-year-old eagerly watched and pointed as horses were led into the parade ring during Royal Ascot 2021. <p>Photo: &copy; Antony Jones/Getty Images for Royal Ascot
The Queen and John had a chat with jockey <strong>Oisin Murphy</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images
The Queen had a big grin on her face for much of the event. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
She also spoke with horse racing jockey <strong>Frankie Dettori</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at <em>Hello! Canada</em>, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new <strong><a href="https://secure.hellomagazine.ca/pubs/MH/HLO/PO1047_12_for_12_Signup.jsp?cds_page_id=249283&cds_mag_code=HLO&id=1586362553212&lsid=30991115532073945&vid=1&cds_response_key=V03AARNWI">special offer for subscribers</a></strong>, there’s never been a better time to have <em>Hello!</em> delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?
© 2001-2021, HELLO! - All rights reserved