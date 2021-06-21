Prince George and Princess Charlotte help Prince William in adorable Father's Day video By Heather Cichowski

Imagine running a marathon to discover the Cambridges are on the sidelines! Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte surprised competitors when they helped kick off the Sandringham Half Marathon on June 20.

Adorable video footage shared on Instagram from @the_mr_mike captured the proud dad and his two eldest children counting down to the start of the race. The Duke of Cambridge held the microphone and was bent over so George and Charlotte could reach the mic. They were on a platform with all of the runners down below. They counted down from five and the runners streamed past. George and Charlotte looked on as William smiled and occasionally waved to the participants.

It was a lovely treat to see the three royals out on Father's Day, especially since the Cambridge children haven't made many public appearances since the coronavirus pandemic started. Both George, 7, and Charlotte, 6, are getting so big! Their outing happened just before William's 39th birthday on June 21.

The dad of three was clad in a blue button-down shirt and navy trousers. George matched his father in a blue check shirt, navy shorts and navy socks with Nike shoes. Charlotte looked sweet in a pink sweater with a white collared shirt underneath and navy shorts. Her long golden brown hair was pinned back in the front. They're getting so tall!

Duchess Kate and Prince Louis were not seen in the clip. The Cambridges' country home, Anmer Hall, is located on the Sandringham estate, so it is likely the pair were nearby at their residence.

The same day of the Sandringham Half Marathon, the Royal Family marked Father's Day by sharing many sentimental photos. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge uploaded a sweet video which featured four pictures in honour of the day. They included a snap of William in uniform snuggling up to George, Charlotte and Louis, which appeared to be taken for Trooping the Colour in 2019.

Other tender images showed Kate with her father, Michael Middleton, at her 2011 royal wedding to William, the late Prince Philip with the Queen and a number of their great-grandchildren and Prince Charles with a young William and Harry.