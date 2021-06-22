Duchess Kate looks so happy in beautiful pink Chloe blazer as she visits Natural History Museum By Zach Harper

Duchess Kate stepped out for a fun day of crafting and spending time in nature with kids at the Natural History Museum on June 22, and she chose the perfect blend of casual style and business-friendly attire in the process.

The Duchess of Cambridge chose a pink Chloe blazer, skinny jeans from & Other Stories and Veja trainers for her visit. She added a simple white top under the blazer, and wore her hair down. Veja's shoes are also one of Duchess Meghan's favourites. She's worn them on several occasions, including her royal tour of Australia with Prince Harry for the 2018 Invictus Games.

The mom of three loves spending time with kids and being outdoors, having designed her Back to Nature garden at the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show with that in mind. While at the Natural History Museum, which is one of her children's favourite places to go in London, she saw how the museum is transforming its five-acre grounds into a new centre that's designed to reconnect visitors with the Earth and also help them learn more about our planet's incredible biodiversity.

Kate also brought some honey from Anmer Hall, her country home with Prince William. She shared sweet treat made from the Cambridge family's beehive with some school children who were visiting the museum, and they loved it! The duchess also took part in a crafting session with the kids, making spiders out of pine cones and joking that she wanted to call hers "Cuddles."

Last week, the duchess launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, and stepped out in the rain to visit with parents she's worked with through the years. She beamed under a rainbow umbrella, looking gorgeous in an L.K. Bennett dress from the brand's Ascot collection. The stylish royal paired the frock with her Astley Clarke Lapis Lazuli necklace, Halcyon Days bangle and Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond earrings.