Love Duchess Kate's Chloe blazer? Here's how to get the look for less By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate debuted a striking new jacket when she visited the Natural History Museum on June 22.

The mom of three was clad in the Chloe Cargo Pocket Wool Blazer. She teamed the "Wooden Orange" jacket with cropped, straight-leg jeans from & Other Stories and Veja sneakers. The look was rounded out with her cherished Personalized Gold Midnight Moon Necklace from Daniella Draper, which features the initials of her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and her go-to Double Strand Beaded Satellite Chain from Spells of Love and Chain Huggie Hoops by Oriela (US$22). She had her Amaia ditsy floral face mask when socializing.

If you want to add a pop of peach into your wardrobe, Kate's exact Chloe jacket is presently sold out. But there are many other styles to achieve the same cheerful casual look – and our picks cost much less than the Duchess of Cambridge's designer jacket, which could go for more than $3,000 at full price.

MORE: Duchess Kate looks so happy in beautiful pink Chloe blazer as she visits Natural History Museum

First, there is the Single Breasted Belted Blazer in Cotton Mix in Blush Pink from La Redoute ($75). The chic blush pink shade is a very similar hue to the Duchess of Cambridge's blazer. It features two flap pockets on the front and comes with a removable belt that can help define the waist.

The Women's Classic Utility Jacket in Canyon Rose from L.L.Bean ($159) is a gorgeous casual-chic choice. It has the same safari effect as Kate's coral jacket thanks to multiple pockets on the front. The piece is crafted from cotton twill with three per cent spandex for optimal comfort.

The Siena Wool Jacket in Rosewood from Judith & Charles ($229.97) is a stylish wool blazer that is an excellent dupe thanks to its neutral pink hue, elegant lines and notch collar. The classic jacket is also presently reduced by 60 per cent! The brand is also approved by the Duchess of Sussex.

Last but not least, Topshop's Boxy Crop Shacket ($29.97) is a fabulous sale pick to achieve Kate's look. It's a refined-yet-casual jacket that has waist slip pockets. The dupe is crafted from a 64 per cent organic cotton and 36 per cent cotton material in a striking pink-orange.