Duchess Kate 'delighted' as she gets a new role as one of her first patronages merges with organization By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate has a new patronage! The exciting news was shared on June 24 via the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Twitter.

I am delighted that @ForwardTrust and @ActionAddiction have taken the bold step to join forces and help more people, families and children to overcome addiction.https://t.co/8kzDN9mPghpic.twitter.com/SYImO2j1WZ — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 24, 2021

"I am delighted that @ForwardTrust and @ActionAddiction have taken the bold step to join forces and help more people, families and children to overcome addiction," read the tweet.

It featured four photos of the Duchess of Cambridge at previous in-person royal engagements associated with the causes. These included the mom of three at the trustees of Action on Addiction celebrate Addiction Awareness Week dinner from June 2019, at the opening of Wickford's Action on Addiction Community Treatment Centre from February 2018 and two snaps her engagement in Woking with The Forward Trust to speak with former prisoners who received help with rehabilitation dating to January 2020.

The Forward Trust formally merged with Action on Addiction in May and Duchess Kate officially became the patron of the former. The Forward Trust is a London-based charity that "empowers people to break the cycles of crime and addiction to move forward with their lives." Action on Addiction is a U.K. charity that "builds and strengthens communities of recovery" by providing life-saving professional education and treatment.

MORE: Love Duchess Kate's Chloe blazer? Here's how to get the look for less

Both non-profit organizations shared the exciting announcement of the Duchess of Cambridge officially becoming patron on June 24.

"We are honoured to announce HRH The Duchess of Cambridge has become Patron of The Forward Trust, which formally merged with Action on Addiction in May," tweeted Action on Addiction.

The Forward Trust had a similar message.

"We are honoured to announce HRH The Duchess of Cambridge has become Patron of The Forward Trust, which formally merged with Action on Addiction in May."

The tweet included a photo of Kate speaking during the gala dinner for trustees of Action on Addiction to celebrate Addiction Awareness Week dinner back in June 2019.

The Duchess of Cambridge has had a lengthy history with Action on Addiction. It was one of her first patronages. She gained it in 2012, shortly after she became a royal when she married Prince William in 2011.

The two charities have merged to strengthen their ability to meet increased demand for help arising from lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic. The Forward Trust is set to launch a Recovery Fund targeting £9 million (approximately $15.43 million) of additional funds to help with the rising need for addiction treatment and support.

Kate's launch of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood last week ties into this because she met with Julie Muir, Head of Recovery and Housing from The Forward Trust, to discuss how the centre will help raise awareness about addiction in younger generations.

"I have had the privilege of being Patron of Action on Addiction for nine years, and have seen the work of The Forward Trust at HMP Send on several occasions," Kate went on in the announcement of her patronage.

"I am continually struck by the passion, expertise and commitment of the staff and volunteers, and indeed it was the conversations I had with individuals and families affected by addiction that have been a major driving force in my ongoing work on early childhood," she added.

"With the link between early childhood trauma and addiction later in life becoming more widely understood, it is more important than ever that we focus on these issues so that we can create a happier, healthier, more nurturing society."

We cannot wait to see what Kate will do with her patronage!