The Queen to head to Scotland next week with Prince William and Princess Anne By Heather Cichowski

The Queen is going to Scotland! Buckingham Palace shared the thrilling news on June 24 that Her Majesty would be travelling there for Royal Week, from June 28 to July 1. Her Majesty will be accompanied by daughter, Princess Anne, and her grandson, Prince William.



The Queen's full four days in Scotland will be about celebrating the Scottish community, history and innovation and it will see her visit Glasgow, Stirling and Edinburgh. She will be based out of her official Scottish residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Prince William, or the Earl of Strathearn as he is known in Scotland, will join the Queen for her first day of the tour on June 28. Anne will accompany Her Majesty on June 30 and July 1.

Traditionally, the monarch undertakes engagements in Scotland in late June or early July every year as part of Royal Week. The Queen also typically hosts a large-scale garden party and investiture ceremonies at the palace. These events can draw thousands so they did not take place in 2020 due to COVID-19. Similarly, Her Majesty did not participate in Royal Week in Scotland last year, so it is wonderful to see a return of it.

The Queen has a special connection with Scotland. She usually spends her summer break at Balmoral Castle, where she is often joined by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The 95-year-old has already had a busy few weeks. On June 23, she returned to London to have an in-person meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Buckingham Palace. The monarch stepped out for the final day of Royal Ascot on June 19 and had tea with U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on June 13.

The monarch's Scotland visit is very exciting news, especially since Prince William recently embarked on a tour of Scotland. The father of three undertook the week-long trip as part of his role as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. William was in Scotland from May 21-27, and Duchess Kate memorably joined him for part of the tour.

Highlights included the couple visiting their old university in St Andrews and hosting a special drive-in screening of Cruella for NHS workers at Her Majesty's official Scotland residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse. During the whirlwind tour, the Duchess of Cambridge got to meet Mila Sneddon at the palace. The mom of three previously gave the five-year-old her word that she would wear pink when they met in person. She was true to her word!

Before their visit in May, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were last in Scotland for their royal train tour in December 2020, which saw them take Her Majesty's train around Scotland, as well as England and Wales, to pay tribute and to hear more stories about how people were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.