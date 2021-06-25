New exhibition dedicated to Prince Philip's life opens at Windsor Castle

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>On June 24, the "Prince Philip: A Celebration" exhibition opened at <a href=/tags/0/windsor-castle><strong>Windsor Castle</strong></a>. <p>The poignant exhibit honours the life of <a href=/tags/0/prince-philip><strong>Duke of Edinburgh</strong></a>, who <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02021040959743/prince-philip-passes-away-at-age-99"><strong>passed away</strong></a> at the age of 99 on April 9. <p>More than 120 personal objects feature in "Prince Philip: A Celebration." They mark milestones in his life from his early days to <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02021041259827/prince-philip-naval-career-how-it-made-him-who-he-was"><strong>his military career</strong></a> to being the longest-serving consort to <a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>the Queen</strong></a>. <p>There are also many portraits and pieces from his patronages and countless royal tours on display. <p>The exhibit is located in St George’s Hall and the Lantern Lobby of Windsor Castle. This is especially significant because both of these spaces were devastated by the 1992 fire at Windsor Castle, and Philip helped oversea their restoration in his role as the Chair of the Restoration Committee. <p>The exhibition is a touching tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh's incredible life. Even if some royals fans are not able to see it in person, between June 24 and Sept. 20, 2021, 2021 they can marvel at some of the prized pieces here. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see a behind-the-scenes look at some of the items in the "Philip: A Celebration" exhibition at Windsor Castle.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images, Matt Dunham - WPA Pool / Getty Images, Chris Jackson/Getty Images
One of the highlights is this portrait painted by <strong>Ralph Heimans</strong> in 2017, the year Prince Philip retired from public duties. <p>This is the first time the magnificent piece is on display to the public. <p>The work was actually painted at Windsor Castle, with the duke standing in the Grand Corridor the royal residence. <p>It measures two metres wide and 1.6 metres high. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Another very special part of the exhibition are items highlighting the role Philip played in the Queen's coronation in 1953. <p>This marks the first time they are brought together. It includes the Coronation Robe and Coronet the duke wore as well as His Royal Highness's Chair of Estate, which is usually located in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. <p>This incredible section of the exhibition is depicted in front of a scene from the milestone event commissioned from expressionist painter <strong>Feliks Topolski</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
These are rare pieces of the <a href=/tags/0/british-royals><strong>Royal Family</strong></a>'s history. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/queen-victoria><strong>Queen Victoria</strong></a>'s journal also features in the exhibition. It is significant because in it the monarch recorded when Philip's mother, <a href=/tags/0/princess-alice><strong>Princess Alice</strong></a> was born! <p>Victoria is also the duke's maternal great-great grandmother. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
These nifty cowboy boots also feature in the exhibition. They were gifted to Philip during a visit to Houston in 1991. <p>They have been customized with the duke's name on the uppers. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
This captivating bust of the Duke of Edinburgh is seen in the Great Hall. It is in recognition of his 60 years as a Ranger of Great Windsor Park. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
There is such a variety of incredible, personal objects in the exhibit. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
A number of paintings, including portraits, feature in the exhibition. <p>The central painting is by <strong>George Weymouth</strong> and it dates to 1995. It captures Philip as the Chair of the Restoration Committee following the fire at Windsor Castle in 1992. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
A number of items from the duke's desk feature in the "Prince Philip: A Celebration" exhibition at Windsor Castle. <p>The page is open to a handwritten calendar, which indicates when the Royal Family was in Scotland and when <a href=/tags/0/royal-ascot><strong>Royal Ascot</strong></a> was on. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
This dictograph is another item on the Duke of Edinburgh's desk. Note the switches for "equerry," "press officer," "lady clerk 1" and "PS to HM." <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
