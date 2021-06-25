Prince William announces details of the first-ever Earthshot Prize Awards in London By Heather Cichowski

The very first Earthshot Prize will take place in London this year, and Prince William revealed the highly anticipated details on June 24.

The awards will take place on Oct. 17, 2021 at Alexandra Palace.

"The Earthshot Prize Awards on 17 October will unveil the first five Winners & their solutions to the world’s greatest environmental challenges," the Earthshot Prize's official Instagram account revealed.

The accompanying video showed William on the balcony of Alexandra Palace underneath the iconic stained glass Rose Window.

"Join me for the first ever Earthshot Prize Awards, where we'll unveil five global prize winners and their game-changing solutions to repair our planet, October 17th, in London," William said as a drone camera panned out to show a full shot of Alexandra Palace, then the lush green landscape of London.

Finalists will be announced in July!

This announcement comes just ahead of London Climate Action Week, which runs from June 26 to July 4, and is when the capital hosts the largest independent climate festival in Europe.

In the last six months, the Earthshot Prize, in collaboration with its Global Alliance network, has had over 200 Nominators searching the world for the best solutions to help our planet. During that time, William, along with the rest of the Earthshot Prize Council, have been providing people with updates and encouraging them to get involved.

William launched the Earthshot Prize in December 2019. It is described as "the most prestigious environmental project in history," and wants evidence-based solutions to help fix the emergencies facing the natural world.

The Earthshot Prize is focused on five "Earthshots," or categories: Fix Our Climate, Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans and Build a Waste-Free-World.

The Earthshot Prize will name five winners, one per Earthshot, whose evidence-based solutions make the most progress towards the highlighted goals. The prizes could be awarded to teams, a range of individuals or collaborations. The winners will each receive £1 million (approximately $1.7 million) for their solutions.

MORE: Prince William and Earthshot Prize Council members sign letter encouraging everyone to 'give the earth a shot'

The hope is the winners' work will provide at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest problems by 2030.

Following the first prize in London in 2021, Earthshot Prizes will be handed out to five Earthshots every year until 2030. The Earthshot website reports that during the search and prize-giving, nine more international cities will be transformed into Earthshot venues, "showcasing the worldwide impact of the Prize and profiling the incredible people working to repair our planet."

By the end of the decade, ten global award ceremonies will have given 50 incredible winners the Earthshot Prize and our planet will hopefully be in a much healthier place.