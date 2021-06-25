Prince Harry arrives back in the U.K. ahead of unveiling of Princess Diana statue By Zach Harper

Prince Harry is back in the U.K., where he and Prince William will reveal a statue to their late mother, Princess Diana, on July 1. The emotional event will mark what would have been the Princess of Wales's 60th birthday.

The Duke of Sussex travelled from Los Angeles to London's Heathrow Airport on June 24, and was pictured leaving the City of Angels and arriving back across the pond. Duchess Meghan, who just gave birth to their second child, Lilibet Diana, is staying in Santa Barbara, Calif. with their daughter and two-year-old son, Archie.

After arriving at Heathrow, Harry reportedly went to Frogmore Cottage, his and Meghan's U.K. home in Windsor, in which his cousin Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their baby boy August are currently living.

Harry must self-isolate for five days, and after that, he can take a COVID-19 test and be released from quarantine early if it comes back negative. Reports earlier this week said Frogmore had been "split in two" so the duke can isolate separately from Eugenie and her family.

This is Harry's first time back in the U.K. since Prince Philip's funeral in April. Then, he also stayed at Frogmore with Eugenie.

The Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge will reportedly be joined by guests including Diana's close family members, people on the committee that planned her statue, sculptor Ian-Rank Broadley and garden designer Pip Morrison.

It seems very likely Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, will be involved in the statue's unveiling. He gave the eulogy at her funeral.

Diana's sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, will also likely be at the event. The two have remained close with Harry and William since Diana's death, having attended their weddings and Archie's christening 2019. Charles, Sarah and Jane were also all present at the unveiling of a memorial fountain for Diana in London's Hyde Park in 2004.

The statue has been in the works since 2017, when it was commissioned in connection with the 20th anniversary of Diana's death. It will be unveiled in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, which was one of Diana's favourite places. It was also where Harry and Meghan held their engagement photoshoot in 2017.

If you have any British coins issued since 1998, you've seen Ian's work. He was behind the image of the Queen that appears on all U.K. coinage produced since then.