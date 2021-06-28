Prince William joins the Queen on their first day in Scotland

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</strong></a> joined <a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>the Queen</strong></a> for her first day in Scotland. On June 28, Her Majesty and the Earl of Strathearn (as William is known in Scotland!) stepped out to AG Barr's factory in Cumbernauld, which is east of Glasgow. The factory produces the famous Irn-Bru carbonated beverage and the pair got to tour the facility and William sampled what many consider to be Scotland's other national drink! <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best moments from the Queen and Prince William's first day in Scotland.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty Images and ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
The monarch and Earl of Strathearn looked so pleased to be in Scotland on their first day of the visit. <p>The Queen was resplendent in a blue coat and matching hat with darker blue and white flowers. She accessorized with her go-to three-strand pearl necklace and earrings, white gloves and black handbag. She had the Pearl Trefoil brooch pinned to her coat. <p>Photo: &copy; Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty Images
Crowds waving flags awaited the Queen and her grandson outside of the AG Barr factory. <p>Photo: &copy; Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty Images
The 95-year-old received a beautiful bouquet of flowers as she met with employees. <p>Photo: &copy; Andrew Milligan - Pool / Getty Images
The pair were given a behind-the-scenes tour! <p>Photo: &copy; ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
The monarch and William got to meet with employees during the royal engagement and see the products the factory produces. <p>Photo: &copy; ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
William got to enjoy a glass of the orange-coloured carbonated drink. <p>Photo: &copy; ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Sláinte! He gave a quick toast before he sampled his Irn-Bru. <p>Photo: &copy; ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
William, who is left-handed, signed the book after sampling his drink. <p>Photo: &copy; Andrew Milligan - Pool / Getty Images
The Queen also unveiled a special plaque during the engagement that marked her visit. <p>Photo: &copy; Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty Images
Later in the day, the Queen took part in the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, her official residence in Scotland. <p>Photo: &copy; Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage
William accompanied his grandmother to the ceremony as well. <p>Photo: &copy; CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
