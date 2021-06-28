Stars and royals step out to Wimbledon 2021

<strong><a href=/tags/0/wimbledon>Wimbledon</a></strong> is back! After being cancelled last year due to <strong><a href=/tags/0/covid-19>COVID-19</a></strong>, the championships have returned to the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London! <p>The annual tournament is a big draw for royals and celebrities, since <strong><a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton>Duchess Kate</a></strong> is a patron of the club, and the <strong><a href=/tags/0/duke-of-kent>Duke of Kent</a></strong> is its president. Stars typically come out in droves for the matches, which are running from June 28 to July 11. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery – or click through if you're on desktop – to see the best photos from day one of Wimbledon!</strong> <p>Photo: &copy; GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images
The <strong><a href=/tags/0/duke-of-kent>Duke of Kent</strong></a>, <Strong><a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii>the Queen</a></strong>'s cousin, attended the first day and sat in the Royal Box (front row, right) with former Formula One driver <strong>Sir Jackie Stewart</strong> (front row, left). <p>Photo: &copy; John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images
<strong>Hannah Ingram-Moore</strong>, the late <strong><a href=/tags/0/captain-tom-moore>Captain Tom Moore</a></strong>'s daughter, was also invited into the Royal Box, and given a lovely round of applause. <p>Photo: &copy; John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/romeo-beckham>Romeo Beckham</a></strong> was among the celebrities who stepped out to the first day with girlfriend <strong>Mia Regan</strong>. <p>Romeo is a huge tennis fan. He previously took lessons from <strong>Caroline Wozniacki</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian
<strong>Noel Gallagher</strong>'s daughter, <strong>Anaïs</strong>, was among those who attended. She's 21, and we're asking ourselves... where did the time go?! <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian
Eight-time Wimbledon men's finalist <strong>Boris Becker</strong> attended day one, along with girlfriend <strong>Lilian De Caralho Monteiro </strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Neil Mockford/GC Images
Games on the first day included world No. 1 <strong><a href=/tags/0/novak-djokovic>Novak Djokovic</a></strong> vs. <strong>Jack Draper</strong>. <p>Jack put up a good fight, but Novak ultimately prevailed in the first round. <p>Photo: &copy; John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images
<strong>Sloane Stephens</strong> also bested two-time Wimbledon champion <strong>Petra Kvitova</strong> at centre court later in the day. <p>Photo: &copy; Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
© 2001-2021, HELLO! - All rights reserved