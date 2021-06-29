Prince George joins Prince William and Duchess Kate at England's Euro 2020 game By Zach Harper

Prince George must be so thrilled! The little royal loves soccer, and he got to attend England's big game against Germany at the Euro 2020 tournament at London's Wembley Stadium!

The soon-to-be eight-year-old joined Prince William and Duchess Kate for the singing of "God Save the Queen," the U.K.'s national anthem, before taking in the match. The eldest Prince of Cambridge had just finished school for the day when he and his parents made the outing.

Big moment for Prince George as he joins William and Kate at Wembley! Singing the national anthem: #ENGGER#DukeandDuchessofCambridgepic.twitter.com/l2X58n0VF6 — Emily Nash (@emynash) June 29, 2021

This is a crucial game for England. The squad made it out of the first round in the tournament and must beat Germany in order to advance to the Quarter Finals. The winner of this Round of 16 match will face either the Ukraine or Sweden next.

Soccer legend David Beckham was sitting just behind the three royals, and said hello to George!

William is the President of the Football Association in England, so attending this match is also a big deal for him. And it may have been the largest stadium George has been in to date! He looked surprised to see how many people were watching as he looked around at all the spectators.

On June 28, William joined the Queen in Scotland for the beginning of her three-day tour of the country. He returned for the match the next day, and will be stepping out with Prince Harry on July 1 to honour Princess Diana at Kensington Palace. The brothers will unveil a statue to their late mother, who would have turned 60 that day.

This isn't the first time George has been pictured at a soccer game with his parents. The little lad was seen out with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and little sister Princess Charlotte watching Aston Villa, his dad's favourite team, take on Norwich City F.C. in 2019. George was pictured yelling enthusiastically as the team scored a goal, and looked overjoyed to be taking in the action up close!

Enjoy the game, George!