Duchess Kate wows in Zara red blazer at England's Euro 2020 game By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate joined Prince William and Prince George on June 29 for England's big game against Germany at the Euro 2020 tournament at London's Wembley Stadium. The Duchess of Cambridge showed her team spirit for England in an elegant fashion by wearing a red blazer from Zara!

The style maven wore the Textured Double Breasted Blazer from Zara ($69.99), which is sadly now sold out. The duchess loves jackets from the Spanish retailer and has worn similar styles on a few different occasions, including a green blazer for St. Patrick's Day 2021 and a royal blue version during her and Prince William's royal tour of Scotland.

For Duchess Kate's appearance at the Euro 2020 game, she paired the Zara red blazer with a white top and black belted trousers.

She accessorized with gold jewelry which enhanced the golden buttons on the tailored jacket.

Just visible under her thick, tousled hair was Kate's go-to Double Strand Beaded Satellite Chain from Spells of Love, which has become a staple accessory for the duchess in recent months.

Similarly, the Duchess of Cambridge re-wore her Maya Torque Gold Bangle from Halcyon Days ($180), which she has in two colours and has worn to a handful of engagements recently.

Finally, the mom of three topped off her look with another piece from her jewelry box: the Faux Pearl Curb-Chain Earrings ($355) from Simone Rocha.

The Cambridges looked like they had a blast at the game at Wembley Stadium. It was an important match because England had to beat Germany in order to advance to the Quarter Finals. The winner, England, will face either the Ukraine or Sweden next.

Prince George is a big soccer fan and looked very enthralled with the game. The seven-year-old joined his parents to sing "God Save the Queen," the U.K.'s national anthem, ahead of the game and they got to say hi to David Beckham and his son, Romeo, who were seated nearby. Since England won the match, many consider George to be the team's new lucky charm!

