Follow along live Prince William and Prince Harry unveil Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace By Zach Harper

In an emotional reunion between brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry are unveiling a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The sculpture, created by Ian Rank-Broadley, was revealed in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden on July 1. In addition to Ian, William and Harry will be joined joined by Charles Spencer, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Diana's siblings.

This is the first time Harry and William have appeared in public together since Prince Philip's funeral in April.

You can follow along with our live blog below as we take you through the statue's unveiling:

3:27 p.m. BST: After the unveiling, Harry and William took some time to chat with Guy Monson, a member of the committee set up to create the statue and plan for its unveiling, and Pip Morrison, who redesigned the Sunken Garden. They're pictured left and right in the photo, below, respectively.

The princes were also pictured having a laugh with Rupert Gavin, Chairman of Historic Royal Palaces and Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, their former private secretary, who was also on the statue committee. Rupert is right in the photo and Jamie is left.

3:12 p.m. BST: We now have our first look at the gorgeous statue:

FIRST PICS: The bronze statue was sculpted by Ian Rank-Broadley and is 1.25x life size. It was cast by Castle Fine Arts Foundry in the traditional “lost-wax” process with a patina of a bluish green over black. The cast is hollow and is supported by a stainless-steel armature: pic.twitter.com/ghl2ctu7ri — Emily Nash (@emynash) July 1, 2021

3:00 p.m. BST: As they revealed the statue of Princess Diana, Harry and William released a special statement.

"Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," they said.

Breaking: William and Harry have unveiled a statue of their beloved mother, Princess Diana, depicting her in “the final period of her life as she gained confidence in her role as an ambassador for humanitarian causes”. Here’s their joint statement: #Diana60pic.twitter.com/LsaiSQfIW0 — Emily Nash (@emynash) July 1, 2021

"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.

"Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother's memory alive."

2:24 p.m. BST: In 2016, Harry told HELLO! he one day hoped his mother would receive a permanent memorial.

"We want to make sure that there's something she's remembered by and there's certainly not enough on the right scale in London or anywhere in the U.K., that she's remembered for," he said at the time. "And I think myself, William and a few other people, we all agree on that. Something needs to be put in stone or in place as a memory.

"Lots of people still talk about her. Every single day we still think about her, so it would be very fitting on the 20th anniversary to have something proper that is going to last forever and is a proper recognition of what she did when she was alive."

2:00 p.m. BST: Charles, Jane and Sarah have arrived at Kensington Palace for the event.

1:30 p.m. BST: The Sunken Garden was given a gorgeous makeover ahead of the sculpture's unveiling. Pip Morrison created the layout, which was executed by the Deputy Head of Gardens and Estates at Historic Royal Palaces, Graham Dillamore. Before the statue was revealed to the public, it was kept inside a special box to keep its design a secret.

About 1,000 hours went into planting all the flowers and greenery in its redesign, and it features more than 4,000 buds, including 300 tulips, 200 roses and 100 forget-me-nots. The latter were Diana's favourite flowers.

Diana passed away on Aug. 31, 1997 at age 36 after being involved in a fatal car crash in