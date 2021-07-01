The best photos from the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace

<strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-harry>Prince Harry</a></strong> and <strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-william>Prince William</a></strong> reunited to unveil a gorgeous statue of their late mother, <strong><a href=/tags/0/princess-diana>Princess Diana</a></strong>, on July 1. <p>The bronze work of art was revealed on what would have been the Princess of Wales's 60th birthday. It stands in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, one of Diana's favourite places, which was also redesigned in her memory and outfitted with some of her most loved flowers, such as forget-me-nots. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – to see some of the best photos from the moving event.</strong> Photo: &copy; YUI MOK/AFP via Getty Images
The princes were joined by <strong><a href=/tags/0/charles-spencer>Charles Spencer</a></strong>, <Strong><a href=/tags/0/lady-jane-fellowes>Lady Jane Fellowes</strong></a> and <strong><a href=/tags/0/lady-sarah-mccorquodale>Lady Sarah McCorquodale</a></strong>, Diana's siblings, at the event. <p>Photo: &copy; DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images
It was lovely to see William and Harry arrive at the event together, smiling and looking happy at the chance to remember their mother in such a meaningful way. <p>Photo: &copy; YUI MOK/AFP via Getty Images
Prior to its unveiling, the statue was kept in a box to keep its design secret. <p>Photo: &copy; Leon Neal/Getty Images
The Sunken Garden was given a beautiful makeover ahead of the sculpture's unveiling. <Strong>Pip Morrison</strong> created the layout, which was executed by the Deputy Head of Gardens and Estates at Historic Royal Palaces, <strong>Graham Dillamore</strong>. <p> About 1,000 hours went into planting all the flowers and greenery in its redesign, and it features more than 4,000 buds, including 300 tulips, 200 roses and 100 forget-me-nots. The latter were Diana's favourite flowers. <p>Photo: &copy; Kensington Palace via Getty Images
A very sweet moment was had when Harry and William greeted their aunts Sarah and Jane. <p>Photo: &copy; Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The princes did the honours, removing the statue's covering. <p>Photo: &copy; DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Created at Castle Fine Arts Foundry in the Welsh borders town of Oswestry, England, Diana's statue is made out of bronze and is about one-and-a-quarter times life size. It was cast in the traditional "lost-wax" process with patina of bluish green over black, is hollow and is supported by a stainless steel armature. <p>Photo: &copy; Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images
After the unveiling, Harry and William took some time to chat with <strong>Guy Monson</strong>, a member of the committee set up to create the statue and plan for its unveiling, and <strong>Pip Morrison</strong>, who redesigned the Sunken Garden. They're pictured left and right in the photo, below, respectively. <p> Photo: © DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
The princes were also pictured having a laugh with <strong>Rupert Gavin</strong>, Chairman of Historic Royal Palaces and <strong>Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton</strong>, their former private secretary, who was also on the statue committee. Rupert is right in the photo and Jamie is left. <p>Photo: © YUI MOK/AFP via Getty Images
Jane was captured in a pensive moment as she looked at tributes to her late sister throughout the garden. <p>Photo: &copy; Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Harry and <strong>Julia Samuel</strong>, one of Princess Diana's closest friends, also shared a sweet moment at the unveiling. <p>Julia founded Child Bereavement UK, with which William and Harry have been very involved in their royal work. The two brothers have attended events for the organization and spoken to children who have lost their parents about the death of their mother and how it affected them. <p>Photo: &copy; Dominic Lipiniski - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Harry had a lovely moment with Sarah, Jane and Charles, too. <p>Photo: &copy; Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Ian, who is also known for his image of the Queen on every British coin issued since 1998, posed with his work of art in the garden. <p>Photo: &copy; DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Ian's sculpture looks magnificent in its final home in the Sunken Garden. <p>Photo: &copy; Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool
