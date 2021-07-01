Prince William and Prince Harry reunite to unveil gorgeous Princess Diana statue By Zach Harper

In an emotional reunion between brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry were joined by close members of Princess Diana's family as they unveiled a statue of their late mother at Kensington Palace.

The event was held in the Sunken Garden – one of the late Princess of Wales's favourite places – on July 1, what would have been Diana's 60th birthday. The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex were joined by Charles Spencer, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Diana's siblings, along with sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley as they unveiled the gorgeous work of art.

Created at Castle Fine Arts Foundry in the Welsh borders town of Oswestry, England, it is made out of bronze and is about one-and-a-quarter times life size. It was cast in the traditional "lost-wax" process with patina of bluish green over black, is hollow and is supported by a stainless steel armature.

"Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," Harry and William said in a statement.

"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol fo her life and her legacy.

"Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother's memory alive."

An extract from Albert Schweitzer's poem "The Measure of a Man" has also been engraved on a paving stone in front of the statue. It reads:

"These are the units to measure the worth

"Of this woman as a woman regardless of birth.

"Not what was her station?

"But had she a heart?

"How did she play her God-given part?"

In addition to Charles, Jane and Sarah, and sculptor Ian, the princes were joined by Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, the chair of the statue committee, who is also their former private secretary. Guy Farrell, Rupert Gavin, Guy Monson and John Barnes from Historic Royal Palaces were also on hand for the event, as was Julia Samuel, a close friend of Princess Diana's who is also Prince George's grandmother.

Pip Morrison, who redesigned the Sunken Garden, also attended. His gorgeous revamping of the outdoor space, which was one of Diana's favourite places, was executed by the Gardens and Estates team at Historic Royal Palaces, led by Graham Dillamore, the Deputy Head of Gardens and Estates.

Work began on the garden in 2019, and it took 1,000 hours of planting to landscape. It now includes 300 tulips, 200 roses and 100 forget-me-nots. The latter were Diana's favourite flowers. There's now more than 4,000 flowers in the space, which we're sure the Princess of Wales would have adored. It also includes lavender plants, dahlias and sweet peas.

Back in 2016, Harry told HELLO! he hoped one day his mother could have some sort of permanent memorial. That's now come to fruition today.

"We want to make sure that there's something she's remembered by and there's certainly not enough on the right scale in London or anywhere in the U.K., that she's remembered for," he said at the time. "And I think myself, William and a few other people, we all agree on that. Something needs to be put in stone or in place as a memory.

"Lots of people still talk about her. Every single day we still think about her, so it would be very fitting on the 20th anniversary to have something proper that is going to last forever and is a proper recognition of what she did when she was alive."

coronavirus, and now sits in its permanent home. What a lovely, moving tribute to Diana!