Duchess Kate has a fun day out at Wimbledon and helps out in the kitchen

<strong><a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton>Duchess Kate</a></strong> stepped out to <strong><a href=/tags/0/wimbledon>Wimbledon</a></strong> for the first time this year on July 2! <p>The Duchess of Cambridge, who is a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, took in a men's doubles match, helped prep food in the kitchen, toured the Wimbledon Museum and then headed to Centre Court just before <strong><a href=/tags/0/andy-murray>Andy Murray</a></strong>'s big third round match against Canada's <strong>Denis Shapovalov</strong>. <p>We bet Kate is so happy to have Wimbledon back this year. The tournament was cancelled in 2020 due to the <Strong><a href=/tags/0/coronavirus>coronavirus</a></strong> pandemic, so we have no doubt she'll make the most of her time there this year! <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – to see the best photos from her day!</strong> <p>Photo: &copy; BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Photo: &copy; Karwai Tang/WireImage
Kate joined <strong?Sally Bolton</strong> and All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club CEO <strong>Tim Henman</strong> to watch some of the men's doubles action at Court 14. <p>Photo: &copy; Neil Hall - Pool/Getty Images
Kate, who loves tennis and goes to Wimbledon as often as she can, looked like she had a great time! <p>Photo: &copy; Karwai Tang/WireImage
After that, Kate rolled up her sleeves and helped prep strawberries in the kitchen! The Wingfield kitchen at Wimbledon has been preparing 200 hot meals each day for people in the community during the <strong><a href=/tags/0/coronavirus>coronavirus</a></strong> pandemic. <p>Photo: &copy; AELTC/THOMAS LOVELOCK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
She and AELTC Executive Chef <Strong>Adam Fargin</strong> made strawberry desserts, which looked delicious! <p>Photo: &copy; John Walton - WPA Pool/Getty Images
From there, Kate took a tour of the Wimbledon Museum, taking a look at the men's singles trophy – which she's handed out to champions many times before! <p>Photo: &copy; JOHN WALTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
She also got to see a new portrait of Andy Murray by artist Maggi Hambling that's in the museum. <p>Photo: &copy; John Walton - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate also saw a wheelchair used at the championships. Wimbledon also hosts wheelchair tennis championships in singles, doubles and quads each year. <p>Photo: &copy; John Walton - WPA Pool/Getty Images
From there, Kate joined AELTC President the <strong><a href=/tags/0/duke-of-kent>Duke of Kent</a></strong> at centre court to watch a match, just before <strong><a href=/tags/0/andy-murray>Andy Murray</a></strong> was set to take on Canada's <Strong>Denis Shapovalov</strong> in the third round. <p>Photo: &copy; Karwai Tang/WireImage
