The best photos of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's trip to Germany

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><a href=/tags/0/queen-maxima><strong>Queen Máxima</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/king-willem-alexander><strong>King Willem-Alexander</strong></a> embarked on a three-day tour of Germany on July 5. The <a href=/tags/0/dutch-royals><strong>Dutch royals</strong></a> had originally planned to visit the country in 2020 but had to postpone their state visit due to the <a href=/tags/0/coronavirus><strong>coronavirus</strong></a> pandemic. <p>It was wonderful to see the Germany royal tour finally safely go ahead and Máxima and Willem-Alexander looked thrilled as they toured around the country – not even a bit of rain could get them down! <p>The state visit was focused on strengthening the ties between Germany and the Netherlands, and the royal couple participated in cultural activities during their time from July 5 to July 7. They also met up with German Chancellor <a href=/tags/0/angela-merkel><strong>Angela Merkel</strong></a>. <p>It is a momentous trip abroad because it was the first time that Máxima and Willem-Alexander have visited Germany since 2013, when he became king. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best moments from the Dutch royals' tour of Germany!</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images, Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images, Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Máxima and Willem-Alexander didn't touch down at Berlin Brandenburg Airport Willy Brandt on July 5 to the best weather, but it didn't dampen their spirits. <p>It was so windy that the umbrellas were turning inside out! <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
The Dutch king held an umbrella over his wife as they walked the red carpet from the plane. <p>She carried a striking bouquet of flowers. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Thankfully, the weather seemed to improve as Máxima and Willem-Alexander got started with a busy day of activities. <p>Well-wishers lined the streets to welcome the Dutch royal couple as they visited the famous Brandenburger Tor (Brandenburg Gate) with Berlin Mayor <strong>Michael Müller</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
No trip to Germany would be complete without a photo-op at the Brandenburg Gate and the trio posed in front of the gorgeous 18th century neoclassical monument. <p>Photo: &copy; Maja Hitij/Getty Images
The couple continued on to Neue Wache memorial. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
They laid a wreath at the statue of the mother with her dead son by <strong>Käthe Kollwitz</strong>. <p>The piece is a memorial to the victims of war. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
German President <strong>Frank-Walter Steinmeier</strong> and his wife <strong>Elke Büdenbender</strong> welcomed the Dutch royals at Bellevue Palace, the president's official residence. <p>The ladies shared a light-hearted moment. The German First lady was using crutches for what appears to be a foot injury. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Máxima looked like she had a ball at the Dutch embassy in Berlin. <p>During the engagement, she signed a memorandum by the Prinses Máxima Centrum in Utrecht and the Hopp Children's Tumor Center Heidelberg (KiTZ) to create better framework conditions for European pediatric oncology. <p>Photo: &copy; Annette Riedl/picture alliance via Getty Images
Willem-Alexander joined the president at the Anne Frank Center in Berlin with its director <strong>Veronika Nahm</strong> (left). <p>Photo: &copy; Sean Gallup/Getty Images
The day ended with a grand state banquet at Bellevue Palace hosted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Elke Büdenbender. <p>Máxima was sensational in an embellished purple gown from <strong>Jan Taminiau</strong> with gold clutch and purple shawl. <p>She accessorized with statement jewels including a dazzling tiara. <p>There have been few royal tiara moments this year and last so it was a very welcome moment. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
The 50-year-old rounded out the look with a matching purple face mask. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
She might have had some issues removing her face mask with her dazzling earrings because Máxima and Willem-Alexander were seen giggling when they posed for photos at the state banquet! <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Proost! Máxima raised a glass during the glamorous state banquet. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
On day two, the couple visited the Reichstag, or parliament buildings, in Berlin. <p>The Dutch queen wowed in a neutral dress with a statement floral hat. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
They were welcomed by President of the Bundestag <strong>Wolfgang Schaeuble</strong> during their visit. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
German Chancellor Angela Merkel graciously greeted the Dutch royals with her arms wide open in front of the Federal Chancellery. <p>Photo: &copy; Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture alliance via Getty Images
The trio used the opportunity to pose outside at the Bundeskanzleramt (Federal Chancellery). <p>It was a beautiful day with a dazzling blue sky. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Also on July 6, the Dutch royals visited Gropius Bau Museum in Berlin, where they got to meet participants in the ALL GOOD(S) program for Dutch and German designers and students. It looked like such fun! <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
The day ended with a glamorous concert of the Koninklijk Concertgebouworkest at the Konzerthaus in Berlin. <p>Frank-Walter and Elke joined Máxima and Willem-Alexander at the event and they all waved happily outside. <p>The Dutch style icon radiated in a pale blue lace gown with frills and matching jewelry. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Marvel at her jewels. The Dutch queen didn't even need a tiara! <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
They enjoyed the socially distanced concert in the beautiful Konzerthaus. <p>Photo: &copy; SEM VAN DER WAL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images
On day three, Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander visited the Humboldt Forum Museum in Berlin. <p>The building's rebuilt baroque façades of the former Royal Palace are as beautiful as the pieces inside. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
The Dutch royals looked thrilled to be at the royal engagement. <p>Máxima turned heads in a flowing printed dress and brown accessories, including a statement wide-brimmed hat and coordinating suede heels. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Inside the Humboldt-Forum Museum, the royal couple were given a special tour of the "Berlin Global" exhibition by <strong>Paul Spies</strong> (right), the director of the Stadtmuseum Berlin Foundation. <p>The group included Berlin Mayor Michael Müller. <p>Photo: &copy; BERND VON JUTRCZENKA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
The Dutch royals struck a pose at the museum. Willem-Alexander helped his wife in and out of the frame. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
They made their way to the Technical University (TU) of Berlin to learn about key technologies from photonics (the science of particles of light) and quantum research. <p>Photo: &copy; BERND VON JUTRCZENKA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
What do you see? At TU Berlin, Queen Máxima got to have a hands-on test of part of an exhibition. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Next, was a visit to the conservation area Landschaftspark Herzberge. <p>The park sits at the end of an industrial area and the royals passed by striking street art. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
The rain didn't affect Willem-Alexander and Máxima. They were smiling the entire time. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
The royals lent a helping hand to youngsters at the conservation area. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
King Willem-Alexander held up a worm for everyone! <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
