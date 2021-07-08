Pregnant ​Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi step out at Wimbledon with the Countess of Wessex By Heather Cichowski

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi made their first big public debut at Wimbledon since they announced they were expecting their first child together.

On July 8, the couple joined celebrities and royals, including the Countess of Wessex, to take in day 10 of the action at the tennis tournament.

The elder Princess of York showcased a hint of her baby bump in the Polka Dot Taffeta Midi Dress ($485) from Self-Portrait at Wimbledon. She accessorized with delicate bracelets and rings and a printed red face mask.

Edoardo was dapper in a slim navy suit paired with a white shirt and navy tie and face mask.

It was revealed that Edoardo and Beatrice were expecting through a statement from Buckingham Palace released on May 19.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year," the statement read.

"The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

MORE: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi expecting their first child

Beatrice and Edoardo's baby will be the Queen's 12th great-grandchild when the little one arrives in the fall.

This will be Beatrice's first child and Edoardo's second. He has a five-year-old son, Christopher Woolf (known as Wolfie), from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang. Beatrice is said to have an active role in being stepmother to the boy.

It was lovely to see Edoardo and Princess Beatrice out again because the last time the couple had been seen at a public event was for her grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April. It was not known she was pregnant at the time.

The Princess of York and Edoardo's trip to Wimbledon comes just ahead of their first wedding anniversary. The couple married on July 17, 2020 in a private ceremony at All Saints Chapel in Windsor with about 20 guests, including the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in attendance.