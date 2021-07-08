The Queen visits 'Coronation Street' set as she enjoys a day out in Manchester
By Heather Cichowski
On July 8, the Queen enjoyed a day of in-person royal engagements in sunny Manchester.
The monarch started her visits with a stop at the famous Coronation Street set, which she had previously visited in 1982, during her Diamond Jubilee tour!
The monarch's day continued with a stop at Manchester Cathedral, where she marked the 600th anniversary of the collegiate church.
Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best photos from the Queen's Day in Manchester.
