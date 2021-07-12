Prince George joins Duchess Kate and Prince William at Euro 2020 final By Zach Harper

Prince George was all smiles as he joined his parents, Duchess Kate and Prince William, to watch England take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final on July 11!

The eldest Prince of Cambridge belted out "God Save the Queen" with his mom and dad in the stands before the kickoff, and was joined by a packed Wembley Stadium, with thousands of soccer fans eager for England to bring the trophy home.

Very enthusiastic singing from Prince George tonight - what an experience for him! #EnglandvsItaly#EURO2020pic.twitter.com/9xVH7uL6oz — Emily Nash (@emynash) July 11, 2021

The nail-biter of a contest came down to penalty kicks, and Italy ultimately prevailed, taking home their first European championship since 1968. This was England's first time making it to the final.



George is a huge soccer fan, and this was the second time he joined his parents to watch a game this Euro tournament. He previously accompanied the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to see England's big win over Germany in the Round of 16 on June 29. After that, England went on to beat Ukraine in the quarterfinal and Denmark in a thrilling semifinal that went to extra time.

This was Kate's second big sports event of the day. The Duchess of Cambridge had been accompanied by her father, Michael Middleton, in the afternoon as she stepped out to Wimbledon to watch the men's singles final.

She and her dad sat in the Royal Box as they watched Novak Djokovic win his sixth Wimbledon men's singles title and 20th Grand Slam. Kate looked stunning in a pink crepe dress from Beulah, one of her favourite designers. She accessorized with matching heels from Aldo!

For the Euro final, Kate had switched into an outfit consisting of a cream blazer, white top and black slacks. George looked very smart in his suit, grinning throughout the game, while his father, Football Association President William, stood beside him, smiling.

If England wins this match, it will be the first time they've ever been Euro champions!