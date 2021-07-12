Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank forced to postpone baby August's christening over COVID scare By Zach Harper

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have postponed baby August's christening after a COVID-19 scare affecting one of the guests who would have attended the event.



According to HELLO! UK, August was set to have his big day on July 10 at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, where Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi got married last July. A post-event reception was also to be held at Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's home at the Royal Lodge, multiple reports say. But when one of the guests was told they had to self-isolate, Eugenie and Jack opted to move the ceremony and reception to a later date.



It's not known who the affected guest was, but HELLO! UK reports the Queen, Beatrice and Edoardo, Sarah and Andrew were to be among those in attendance. According to The Sun, it isn't known if the person in question had been told to self-isolate after having contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, or if they had the illness themselves. The ceremony was to have no more than 30 guests, as per current English coronavirus restrictions.



The rescheduled date for August's christening also isn't known yet.







Eugenie, Jack and August aren't the only Royal Family members to have COVID-19 affect their plans recently. Duchess Kate had to self-isolate last week after having contact with someone who was diagnosed with COVID-19. She received the news on July 2, and began her quarantine period that same day.



The Duchess of Cambridge was out of isolation this past weekend and back at Wimbledon, where she presented the women's singles trophy to Ashleigh Barty on July 10 and watched Novak Djokovic win the men's singles title while she was accompanied by her dad, Michael Middleton, the next day. She also joined Prince William and Prince George to watch England take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium that same day.





This weekend, Eugenie shared a new video of August as the family watched England in the Euro final. She had dressed her five-month-old little boy in an adorable England onesie as they watched the game.



August Philip Hawke Brooksbank was born on Feb. 9 at London's Portland Hospital for Women and Children – the same place both Eugenie and Beatrice came into the world. His name is steeped in family history. Augustus was the middle name of Prince Albert, Queen Victoria's husband and consort. Philip is after the little lad's late great-grandfather, Prince Philip, and Hawke comes from the Rev. Edward Hawke Brooksbank, one of Jack's ancestors.