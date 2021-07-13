Gucci revamps iconic bag that was one of Princess Diana's favourites By Heather Cichowski

Princess Diana's wardrobe remains as relevant and covetable today as it did decades ago. Brands continue to draw fashion inspiration from the People's Princess as well as reimagine some iconic pieces from her closet. One of the most exciting recent launches is the Diana bag from Gucci.

The Italian fashion house's Creative Director, Alessandro Michele, has updated the iconic bamboo handle tote that Princess Diana was frequently spotted carrying in the 90s. The latest version maintains the signature handles as well as the instantly recognizable classic shape and iconic elements from the brand, such as the Gucci logo. The bamboo handles were first introduced by Gucci in 1991 and have gone on to become a signature identifier.

For a 2021 upgrade, the classic tote has been updated with shots of neon courtesy of removable belts. The bag is available in timeless shades, including black, white and brown leather as well as light blue, pastel pink and emerald green leather. Additional belts can be purchased to further customize the tote.

The Gucci Diana Bag is available in three sizes: A medium version that recalls the Princess of Wales's bag, a small version and an on-trend mini tote. Prices start at $3,240 for a mini bag, $4,020 for a small and $5,155 for the large tote. The Gucci Diana tote is available on Gucci.com from July 6 and in select boutiques.

Princess Diana was seen carrying the iconic Gucci bag to a myriad of occasions, from going to the gym to visiting Eton with Prince William. She favoured a taupe version. The People's Princess also wore the bag while in Rome at a private visit in June 1996 (pictured top) as well as out in London.

The latest reincarnation of the Diana bag has already been spotted on a number of celebrities, including Jodie Turner-Smith at Cannes. The actress opted for the white leather version.

Alexa Chung, Elle Fanning and Sienna Miller are also working the Diana bag into their current wardrobes.