Crown Princess Victoria's 44 best style moments as she celebrates her 44th birthday

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><a href=/tags/0/crown-princess-victoria><strong>Crown Princess Victoria</strong></a> is one of the most stylish royals in the world. The heir to the Swedish throne has a panache for carrying off every colour she wears. Her outfits seamlessly mix timeless elements with more on-trend ones as she incorporates local brands. <p>Victoria also has an exquisite collection of gowns and royal jewels and tiaras that we get to see at formal occasions, including state banquets and the Nobel Prize ceremony. <p>In celebration of her 44th birthday on July 14, we've rounded up some of the crown princess's most memorable ensembles. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the most beautiful moments from Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images, Patrik Osterberg/Getty Images, Koji Sasahara/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
In June 2019, Crown Princess Victoria made a playful style statement in a pink tulle gown by <strong>Selam Fessahaye</strong> at the Polar Music Prize. <p>Photo: © Michael Campanella/Getty Images
We're still dreaming about Victoria's bronze gown and ornate tiara from the 2005 gala dinner for the Nobel Laureates at the Royal Palace in Stockholm. <p>Photo: &copy; Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/prince-daniel><strong>Prince Daniel</strong></a> and his wife were suited and booted in sharp blue and black outfits during a royal engagement at the National Board of Health and Welfare on Jan. 16, 2020. <p>Photo: &copy; Michael Campanella/Getty Images
Twinning! <a href=/tags/0/princess-estelle><strong>Princess Estelle</strong></a> and her mom had an adorable matching moment in camel coats when they attended the inauguration of Slussbron "The Golden Bridge" in Stockholm back in October 2020. <p>Photo: &copy; JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images
Victoria and Daniel stepped out in breezy summer outfits for a cocktail party in Spetses in celebration of the 2010 royal wedding of <a href=/tags/0/Prince-Nikolaos><strong>Prince Nikolaos</strong></a> of Greece to <a href=/tags/0/princess-taitiana><strong>Princess Tatiana</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage
The Swedish royal family were so glamorous for a party at Bridgewater House celebrating the wedding of <strong>Princess Alexia</strong> of Greece to <strong>Carlos Morales Quintana</strong> in July 1999. <p>Victoria stunned in a sparkling slip dress and Lucite heels. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel were a stylish couple at the season opening of the Swedish Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at the Stockholm Concert Hall on Sept. 17, 2020. <p>She was clad in a black short-sleeved dress embroidered with dainty white flowers. <p>Photo: © Michael Campanella/Getty Images
Victoria and her husband looked sharp in suiting at the Swedish Performing Arts Association in Stockholm in September 2020. <p>She opted for pale blue and black plaid coordinates while he went with navy. <p>Photo: &copy; Michael Campanella/Getty Images
The <a href=/tags/0/swedish-royals><strong>Swedish royals</strong></a> were dressed in their finest when they posed for Crown Princess Victoria's 40th birthday celebrations at the Royal Palace in Stockholm on July 14, 2017. <p>Photo: &copy; MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/WireImage
Crown Princess Victoria and <a href=/tags/0/queen-silvia><strong>Queen Silvia</strong></a> captivated in a memorable mother-daughter style moment with their jewels and gowns at Malmo Town Hall in May 2007. <p>Photo: &copy; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Victoria was so pretty in pleats when she stepped out for a session of the International Olympic Committee on June 24, 2019 in a seafoam midi skirt and matching blouse. <p>Photo: © PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images
Victoria and Daniel were so dapper at the <a href=/tags/0/prince-william-and-kate><strong>Duke and Duchess of Cambridge</strong></a>'s 2011 royal wedding at Westminster Abbey. <p>She opted for a sherbet orange wrap dress with hat, clutch and heels to match. <p>Photo: © Getty Images
There was no forgetting Victoria's bridal look when she wed Daniel on June 19, 2010 at Stockholm Cathedral. <p>The beaming bride donned a satin gown by Swedish designer <strong>Pär Engsheden</strong> paired with the Swedish Cameo Tiara. The diadem was the same one her mother wore when she married! <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria (left) turned heads in a fiery orange gown with matching shall as she joined many royals, including (L-R) husband Prince Daniel, <a href=/tags/0/king-willem-alexander><strong>King Willem-Alexander</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/queen-maxima><strong>Queen Máxima</strong></a> of the Netherlands, <a href=/tags/0/crown-princess-mary><strong>Crown Princess Mary</strong></a> of Denmark and <a href=/tags/0/crown-prince-haakon><strong>Crown Prince Haakon</strong></a> of Norway at the 2010 Greek royal wedding. <p>Photo: &copy; Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images
Victoria showed her fashion flair in a neutral dress and platform sandals as she cut the ribbon for the <strong>Fadi El Khoury</strong> Spring/Summer 2013 fashion show during Stockholm Fashion Week. <p>Photo: &copy; Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria and daughter <a href=/tags/0/princess-estelle><strong>Princess Estelle</strong></a> twinned in red frocks as they gave out <a href=/tags/0/christmas><strong>Christmas</strong></a> presents for Stockholm City Mission in December 2020, along with Prince Daniel and <a href=/tags/0/prince-oscar><strong>Prince Oscar</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Raphael Stecksén, The Royal Court of Sweden
The young royal was so beautiful in a long-sleeved blue gown as she celebrated turning 18 on July 14, 1995. <p>Photo: &copy; Reuter Raymond/Sygma via Getty Images
The crown princess was decked out in a regal royal purple gown and striking hat when she and her father <a href=/tags/0/king-carl-gustaf><strong>King Carl Gustaf</strong></a> attended Japanese Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony in October 2019. <p>Photo: &copy; Koji Sasahara/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
The Swedish royal dazzled in a royal blue pantsuit at the inauguration of the Baltic Sea Science Center back in April 2019. <p>Photo: © Michael Campanella/Getty Images
The crown princess cinched her blue shirtdress with a statement brown belt and slipped on matching pumps for a bilateral meeting on the Stockholm-Are 2026 candidacy for the Winter Olympics Games in June 2019. <p>Photo: © FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images
The Swedish royals posed with South Korea's First Lady <strong>Kim Jung-sook</strong> and President <strong>Moon Jae-in</strong> in June 2019. <p>For the historic visit, <a href=/tags/0/princess-sofia><strong>Princess Sofia</strong></a> (left) and Crown Princess Victoria both charmed in blue. The latter opted for a patterned dress with feathered hairpiece. <p>Photo: &copy; Photo: © HENRIK MONTGOMERY/AFP/Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden proved that purple was definitely her colour as she and Prince Daniel attended a dinner at the Rijksmuseum hosted by <a href=/tags/0/queen-beatrix><strong>Queen Beatrix</strong></a> ahead of her abdication on April 29, 2013. <p>Her tiara coordinated with her plum gown! <p>Photo: &copy; Michel Porro/WireImage
At a concert at the ruins of Borgholm Castle for Victoria's 43rd birthday in July 2020, the lady of the hour captured a bohemian spirit in an embroidered white gown. <p>Photo: © JONAS EKSTROMER/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images
Victoria bundled up in style in a military-inspired green coat and maroon accessories as she and Daniel joined <a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</strong></a> at the Nobel Museum in Stockholm during the Cambridges' visit in January 2018.
Blue really is her colour as highlighted by this embellished gown paired with gold clutch at the 1995 royal wedding of <a href=/tags/0/prince-joachim><strong>Prince Joachim</strong></a> and <strong>Princess Alexandra</strong> of Denmark at Frederiksborg Castle. <p>Photo: &copy; Antony Jones/Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images
In December 2010, the crown princess had a big tiara moment at the annual Nobel Prize Award Ceremony at the Concert Hall in Stockholm. Her embellished café au lait gown didn't go unnoticed, either! <p>Photo: &copy; Patrik Osterberg/Getty Images
The crown princess and brother <a href=/tags/0/prince-carl-philip><strong>Prince Carl Philip</strong></a> were suave in monochromatic looks at the 2007 Nobel Laureates Gala Dinner. <p>Victoria's white gown was accented with a multicoloured sequin band at the waist, as well as her royal honours blue sash. <p>Photo: &copy; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
The crown princess charmed in Kelly green when the Swedish royals met with <a href=/tags/0/prince-charles><strong>Prince Charles </strong></a> at the Royal Palace in Stockholm in March 2013 during the British royal's trip to Sweden. <p>Photo: &copy; Arthur Edwards-Pool/Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria and <strong>Princess Lilian</strong> swept everyone away with their bold dresses and tiaras at a Representatives Dinner at the Royal Palace in Stockholm in February 2005. <p>Photo: &copy; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Victoria was regal in an embellished white dress as she was welcomed by <a href=/tags/0/emperor-naruhito><strong>Emperor Naruhito</strong></a> of Japan (who was then crown prince) at the Togu Palace in Tokyo on April 21, 2017. <p>Photo: &copy; TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP via Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria and younger sister <a href=/tags/0/princess-madeleine><strong>Princess Madeleine</strong></a> grinned in their formal attire during a gala dinner for the Nobel Laureates at the Royal Palace in Stockholm in December 2006. <p>Photo: &copy; Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images
For her 20th birthday in July 1997, Victoria coordinated with her mother, Queen Silvia, in a fresh white ensemble. <p>The young royal's white dress and block heels remain timeless and stylish pieces. <p>Photo: &copy; Reuter Raymond/Sygma via Getty Images
Victoria (second left), along with many members of the Swedish royal family, welcomed Italian President <strong>Sergio Mattarella</strong> in high fashion to the Royal Palace in Stockholm in November 2018. <p>Victoria charmed in a brocade midi dress. <p>Photo: &copy; JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images
The Swedish royal looked sensational in a raspberry pink gown at the Nobel Prize Award Ceremony at the Stockholm Concert Hall back in December 2006. <p>The annual event always guarantees awe-inspiring fashion! <p>Photo: &copy; Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images
<p>The crown princess and prince demonstrated sophisticated suiting at the ECMO Center at Karolinksa University Hospital on Sept. 30, 2020 in Stockholm. <p>Victoria was dressed in head-to-toe coral. <p>Photo: © Michael Campanella/Getty Images
What a stylish couple! Victoria and Daniel were in sync in shades of green and their respective honours at a gala dinner in Stockholm back in November 2018. <p>Photo: &copy; MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/Getty Images
The mom of two is always totally coordinated as evidenced by her stylish oxblood dress with matching belt, gloves, pumps and headband at Uppsala Cathedral in Stockholm in October 2019. <p>Photo: &copy; Michael Campanella/Getty Images
In December 2018, the mother of two left a memorable impression in a full colour-blocked dress and tiara at the Nobel Prize Banquet in Stockholm. <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage
How sweet! The Crown Princess family released a new portrait in March 2020 which showed Estelle and her mother coordinating in long-sleeved floral dresses. <p>Photo: &copy; Anna-Lena Ahlström, The Royal Court of Sweden
She was so pretty in pink and a unique tiara at the Nobel Prize Ceremony at Stockholm Concert Hall in December 2000. <p>Photo: &copy; Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images
This dramatic black-and-white gown was another show-stopping fashion moment from the Swedish royal. She wore it, along with a sparkling tiara, for the Nobel Prize Banquet in December 2019. <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
On June 13, 2019, Crown Princess Victoria joined Dr. <strong>Gunhild A. Stordalen</strong> at the EAT Stockholm Food Forum on June 13. <p>The Swedish royal wowed in a coral dress decorated with a bold leaf print. She rounded out the look with pale orange pumps. <p>Photo: © Michael Campanella/Getty Images
The Swedish royal looked positively regal in a purple halterneck dress with embroidered straps at the International Childhood at Versailles Castle event back in December 2006. <p>Photo: &copy; Luc Castel/GettyImages
It is hard to say what sparkled more: the Swedish royal's patterned gown or tiara during a state banquet at the Royal Palace in Stockholm circa April 2008. <p>The combined effect was head-turning! <p>Photo: &copy; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
