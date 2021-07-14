Looking back at Lady Sarah Chatto's 1994 wedding to Daniel Chatto

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><a href=/tags/0/lady-sarah-chatto><strong>Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones</strong></a> wed <a href=/tags/0/daniel-chatto><strong>Daniel Chatto</strong></a> on July 14, 1994. <p><a href=/tags/0/princess-margaret><strong>Princess Margaret</strong></a>'s only daughter married her artist-actor fiancé at St Stephen's Walbrook in London. <p>It was considered one of the smaller royal weddings, given the location and that Sarah is not a working royal. But it was still a magical event with many members of the <a href=/tags/0/british-royals><strong>Royal Family</strong></a> in attendance and crowds of well-wishers. There was also a beautiful tiara moment. <p>Lady Sarah and Daniel's wedding marked the first time a royal couple wed at the venue, which is located in the heart of the City of London. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the beautiful photos from Sarah and Daniel's wedding.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Martin Keene - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images and ADRIAN CLACK/AFP via Getty Images
It was such a lovely moment to see Lady Sarah step out of the car in her ivory long-sleeved gown with full skirt. <p>Her classic wedding dress was designed by <a href=/tags/0/jasper-conran><strong>Jasper Conran</strong></a>. She topped the look with a long tulle veil and the Snowdon Floral Tiara, which was a gift from her father, <a href=/tags/0/antony-armstrong-jones><strong>Antony Armstrong-Jones</strong></a> to her mother, Princess Margaret, on their wedding day in 1960. The piece was created from three floral brooches. <p>The bridesmaids included relative <strong>Lady Frances Armstrong-Jones</strong>, friend <strong>Tara Noble Singh</strong> and relative <a href=/tags/0/zara-tindall><strong>Zara Tindall</strong></a>! They wore similar long-sleeved white dresses with lace-up backs. The bridal party had pink and red flowers in their hair, which matched their bouquets. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
That's Zara second from left assisting her relative. <p>Photo: &copy; Martin Keene - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
The bride's parents, Lord Snowdon and Princess Margaret, were in attendance. Margaret opted for a pale blue ensemble from <strong>Sally Ashburton</strong> with matching brimmed hat courtesy of <strong>Graham Smith</strong>. <p>The former couple's son, <strong>David, Viscount Linley</strong>, and his wife, <strong>Serena</strong>, are seen behind them. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/Princess-Diana><strong>Princess Diana</strong></a> attended the nuptials in an elegant navy and white outfit accessorized with pearls. <p>Photo: &copy; Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>The Queen</strong></a> was radiant in a white and orange look with coordinating accessories at the marriage of her niece. <p>Photo: &copy; Chip HIRES/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Crowds of people snapped photos and cheered as Sarah entered St Stephen Walbrook Church in the City of London followed by her bridesmaids and father. <p>Photo: &copy; Martin Keene - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
Lady Sarah gave one final look back as she entered the church. The big grin on her face says it all! <p>Photo: &copy; Martin Keene - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
They're married! The couple paused outside of the church following their wedding ceremony. <p>Photo: &copy; ADRIAN CLACK/AFP via Getty Images
The <a href=/tags/0/countess-of-wessex><strong>Countess of Wessex</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/prince-edward><strong>Prince Edward</strong></a> were present for the wedding ceremony. <p>Sophie looked chic in a white top hat with bow, coordinating pumps and a duck egg blue skirt suit. <p>The couple would later marry in June 1999. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
The newlyweds looked elated as they walked out of St Stephen Walbrook Church. <p>Well-wishers lined the streets and even hung out of windows! <p>Photo: &copy; Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images
In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at <em>Hello! Canada</em>, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new <strong><a href="https://secure.hellomagazine.ca/pubs/MH/HLO/PO1047_12_for_12_Signup.jsp?cds_page_id=249283&cds_mag_code=HLO&id=1586362553212&lsid=30991115532073945&vid=1&cds_response_key=V03AARNWI">special offer for subscribers</a></strong>, there’s never been a better time to have <em>Hello!</em> delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?
© 2001-2021, HELLO! - All rights reserved