Duchess Meghan to serve as executive producer on new Netflix animated series By Heather Cichowski

Royals fans have eagerly been awaiting content from Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry since the couple signed their multi-year deal production deal with Netflix in September 2020. Viewers will hopefully soon be able to stream Pearl, a new animated series for which the Duchess of Sussex has signed on to be an executive producer!

The exciting announcement was shared on July 14 via the Archewell Foundation website. Pearl is currently the working title of the project for the streaming giant. The Duchess of Sussex will work with David Furnish, Carolyn Soper, Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan and showrunner Amanda Rynda on the project. David was memorably involved in Gnomeo & Juliet and Rocketman, while Liz and Dan are Emmy-winning filmmakers.

Pearl focuses on the heroic adventures of a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by influential women from history. It is a fitting project for the Duchess of Sussex and Archewell Productions because causes relating to women and girls are very important to them. Similarly, the Sussexes' Netflix deal was geared to content that uplifts and inspires.

"Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges," Meghan said in the announcement. "I'm thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history."

"David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

No release date was given for the animated series, but we can imagine Harry and Meghan's children, Archie and Lilibet, will one day enjoy watching it, along with David and Elton John's sons, Zachary and Elijah.

David, Elton, Meghan and Harry are friends, and Harry and Elton have a relationship that extends back to the duke's late mother, Princess Diana, so it is lovely to see Meghan and David taking on the professional endeavour together.

"I am delighted that we are finally able to announce this exciting animated series," David said on Instagram. "Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and I are deeply passionate about bringing the inspirational and positive stories of extraordinary women from around the world to a global audience of all ages. The team collaborating on the series are first class, and @netflix are the perfect partner."

This is the second major Archewell Production that has resulted from the Susssexes' Netflix deal. Heart of Invictus is a docu-series related to Harry's Invictus Games. The project will document the stories of competitors on their journey to The Hague 2020, which is now taking place in 2022. The series was announced in April 2021. The news came a few months after the Invictus Games were postponed again to 2022.

When Harry and Meghan's Netflix deal was first revealed, it was reported that the project would see the couple produce a wide variety of programming including documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming, according to the New York Times. They were said to be more focused on behind-the-camera work as opposed to acting.

MORE: Duchess Meghan opens up about Archie's feelings about her new book and how she hopes it will affect people





Meghan has been very focused on children's content this year, having released The Bench last month. It quickly became a bestseller, shooting up to Number 1 on The New York Times children's books list within a week of its release. The book, which features gorgeous watercolour illustrations from award-winning artist Christian Robinson, tells the story of a father and son and uses a bench in their backyard to centre their relationship. It is based on Harry and Archie's bond and the bench in the Sussexes' backyard in Montecito, Calif.