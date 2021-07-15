How to get the look of Duchess Kate's affordable Aldo heels she wore to Wimbledon By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate stepped out to Wimbledon on July 11 to take in the men's final with her father, Michael Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge, who is a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, charmed in a beautiful pastel outfit, including a Beulah dress and Aldo heels that she wore to the tennis championships before!

The mom of three was clad in the Aldo Nicholes heels in beige, which are no longer available in that particular colour. Duchess Kate previously appeared in the timeless block heels at the 2019 Wimbledon tennis championships.

Two years on, the $85 heels look as good now as they did then, proving their classic nature and how Kate has a knack for selecting incredible high street pieces.

PHOTOS: Duchess Kate has a fun day out at Wimbledon and helps out in the kitchen



Buyers might not be able to purchase Duchess Kate's exact beige block heels, but Aldo has a near-identical pair. Similarly, there are a number of other fantastic affordable options to get Kate's look.

Take a cue from the stylish royal and team the neutral heels with a pretty pastel dress and beaded clutch for a gorgeous summer look. At Wimbledon 2021, the 39-year-old chose the Beulah Ahana Blush Crepe Midi Dress ($1,206) and Josef Point de Beauvais Embroidered Clutch Bag.

Aldo's Susan High Heels in Bone ($98) are almost exactly like Duchess Kate's block heels thanks to the ankle-strap and pale neutral colourway. The affordable leather heels are also available in a wide width.

The Unisa Meeyo Heels in Beige ($125) are a wear-with-everything heel that will become a staple in your wardrobe. The neutral ankle-strap heels have a patent finish and they are available in half-sizes, too.

Louise Et Cie's Kota Ankle Strap Pump in Creme Fresh Leather ($66.96) echo the timeless nature of Duchess Kate's heels. This version features a golden buckle on the ankle strap and a stiletto heel.



Finally, there are Call It Spring's Lindenholt Block Heels in Medium Beige ($54.99). The vegan shoes have a sophisticated strappy finish. The heels are three-inch block heels and there is a B.E.D Foam insock for comfort.