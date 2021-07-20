Royals around the world having fun at the Olympics through the years

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>There are a surprising number of royals who have competed in the <a href=/tags/0/olympics><strong>Olympics</strong></a> from <a href=/tags/0/zara-tindall><strong>Zara Tindall</strong></a> to <a href=/tags/0/prince-albert><strong>Prince Albert</strong></a>. Even if royals don't end up vying for medals on the fields, slopes and tracks, it is highly likely many royals from around the world will step out to show their support for their countries during the events. <p>There have been some iconic moments in the stands at Olympic Games, thanks to sweet royal PDA and their priceless reactions to medal-earning victories – as well as some nail-biting losses. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best photos of royals at the Olympics.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>The Queen</strong></a> joined <a href=/tags/0/prince-edward><strong>Prince Edward</strong></a> for the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympics Games. Edward made sure not to miss anything by bringing binoculars. <p>Former Paralympic basketball player Sir <strong>Philip Craven</strong> accompanied the mother and son. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Albert couldn't resist using his flashlight to pull funny faces to the delight of <a href=/tags/0/princess-charlene><strong>Princess Charlene</strong></a> as the couple took in the Opening Ceremony of the Turin 2006 Winter Olympic Games. <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/king-felipe><strong>King Felipe</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/queen-letizia><strong>Queen Letizia</strong></a> had a chance to admire the equipment up close when they watched the cycling event at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim De Waele/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/King-Willem-Alexander><strong>King Willem-Alexander</strong></a> showcased his athleticism as he caught bouquets thrown to him by Netherlands' Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle team on the first day of the 2012 London Olympics. <p>Wife <a href=/tags/0/queen-maxima><strong>Queen Máxima</strong></a> and daughters <a href=/tags/0/princess-alexia><strong>Princess Alexia</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/princess-ariane><strong>Princess Ariane</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/princess-amalia><strong>Princess Amalia</strong></a> were amused. <p>Photo: &copy; Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
A gold for the Dutch king! He sweetly passed out the flowers to his girls after he caught them. <p>Photo: &copy; Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
The suspense was almost too much for <a href=/tags/0/prince-harry><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a> as he attended the beach volleyball game of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade. <p>However, some fellow spectators seemed untroubled! <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/crown-princess-mary><strong>Crown Princess Mary</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/crown-prince-frederik><strong>Crown Prince Frederik</strong></a> looked like they had the best time as they laughed and snapped photos during the preliminary basketball match at the Olympic Basketball Gymnasium in Beijing, China back in 2008. <p>Photo: &copy; Alain BENAINOUS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Yes! <a href=/tags/0/princess-eugenie><strong>Princes Eugenie</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/sarah-ferguson><strong>Sarah Ferguson</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/princess-beatrice><strong>Princess Beatrice</strong></a> cheered for British track cyclist <strong>Victoria Pendleton</strong> during the 2012 London Olympic Games. <p>The athlete earned a gold and silver! <p>Photo: &copy; JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/GettyImages
The snowy weather wasn't going to stop Prince Albert from watching the two-man bobsleigh event at the Turin 2006 Winter Olympics in Cesana Pariol. After all, the <a href=/tags/0/monaco-royals><strong>Monaco royal</strong></a> competed in bobsledding! <p>Photo: &copy; MICHAEL KAPPELER/AFP via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/princess-anne><strong>Princess Anne</strong></a> kept a watchful eye during the dressage test for the equestrian event held at the Hong Kong Olympic Equestrian Venue in Sha Tin in 2008. <p>Photo: &copy; Julian Herbert/Getty Images
Letizia waved to the crowds while Felipe took photos at the Opening Ceremony for the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics. <P>Photo: &copy; Charles Dharapak-Pool/Getty Images
Máxima appeared to be astounded as she took in the judo event at the London 2012 Olympic Games with her daughter. <p>Photo: &copy; Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/prince-haakon><strong>Prince Haakon</strong></a> and his group appeared to be tense as they watched Norway's men's ice hockey preliminary match against Sweden on day six of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. <p>Photo: &copy; Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
The <a href=/tags/0/swedish-royals><strong>Swedish royals</strong></a>, (L-R) <a href=/tags/0/queen-silvia><strong>Queen Silvia</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/king-carl-gustaf><strong>King Carl Gustaf</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/prince-carl-philip><strong>Prince Carl Philip</strong></a>, looked like professional spectators with their gear. <p>The royal couple's son could have passed for a sports photographer thanks to his massive camera. <p>Photo: &copy; Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images
Princess Anne and <a href=/tags/0/prince-philip><strong>Prince Philip</strong></a> bonded at the equestrian event on the second day of the 2012 Olympic Games in London. <p>Photo: &copy; Alex Livesey/Getty Images
A bit of rain wasn't enough for the Dutch royal family to stop watching the equestrian events during the London 2012 Olympic Games! <p>The young family came prepared with rain ponchos and a sizable umbrella. <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Crown Prince Frederik cheered on the Danish men's handball team in their match against Argentina in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. <p>Photo: © Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
Cheese! Albert couldn't resist a selfie with his mates during the preliminary round men's ice hockey game during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. <p>Photo: &copy; Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
Things appeared to be very tense for the <a href=/tags/0/dutch-royals><strong>Dutch royals</strong></a>, including (L-R) <a href=/tags/0/princess-benedikte><strong>Princess Benedikte</strong><a>, Princess Amalia and Queen Máxima during the Equestrian events of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Greenwich Park. <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Her Majesty was able to take in the Olympic Games in July 1976 in Montreal! <p>Daughter Princess Anne competed in the equestrian three-day event that year. <p>Photo: &copy; Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
There appeared to be no rivalry between Prince Edward and <a href=/tags/0/prince-carl-philip><strong>Prince Carl Philip</strong></a> as they shook hands ahead of the cycling event at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games. <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
One of the highlights of the London 2012 Olympic Games was seeing <a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</strong></a> embrace and cheer during the track and cycling events on the sixth day of the games. <p>Their team won gold! <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia shared a romantic moment in the snow as they braved the weather for the final of the women's alpine skiing giant slalom at the 2006 Turin Winter Olympic Games. <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Ooof! Olympic regulars Willem-Alexander and Máxima reacted as they watched the short track event during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Iceberg Skating Palace. <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
William, Kate and Harry could barely watch the tense proceedings during the show jumping eventing equestrian event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Greenwich Park. <p>It's understandable, especially since cousin Zara Tindall was competing! She went on to win a silver medal. <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
It was a double royal sighting when the <a href=/tags/0/british-royals><strong>British royals</strong></a>, Princess Anne and husband <a href=/tags/0/timothy-laurence><strong>Timothy Laurence</strong></a>, were seated in front of Swedish royals, <a href=/tags/0/prince-daniel><strong>Prince Daniel</strong></a> and Prince Carl Philip for the show jumping eventing equestrian event of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Greenwich Park. <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The brothers-in-law wore matching striped shirts and poses as they watched! <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Can you believe it has been over a decade since the <a href=/tags/0/dutch-royals><strong>Dutch royals</strong></a> attended the 2010 Winter Olympics women's figure skating short program at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver? <p>Photo: &copy; ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
The Queen was present in a beautiful peach outfit for the the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. <p>Who could forget the <em>James Bond<em> sketch?! <p>Photo: &copy; Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
Go team! Crown Princess Mary threw her hands into the air as Crown Prince Frederik chatted with his mother, <a href=/tags/0/queen-margrethe><strong>Queen Margrethe</strong></a>, about the happenings during the quarter final clash between Denmark and China at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. <p>Photo: &copy; ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images
