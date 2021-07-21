Happy Birthday, Prince George! See his sweet eighth birthday portrait taken by Duchess Kate By Heather Cichowski

Happy Birthday, Prince George! It's hard to believe Duchess Kate and Prince William's eldest child turns eight on July 22. And in keeping with tradition, the proud parents have released an adorable new photo of George taken by Kate!

The sweet portrait was released on July 21. It shows the birthday boy outside and sitting on a car. He grins at the camera, revealing a big toothy smile. The little guy is wearing a striped navy polo and his blonde hair is cut in a short hairstyle.

Turning eight(!) tomorrow 拾



 by The Duchess pic.twitter.com/1RI0fsXzDK — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 21, 2021

"Turning eight(!) tomorrow," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge captioned the post on Instagram and Twitter. They included celebration and birthday cake emojis in honour of George's big day.

Royals fans are already remarking how much Prince George looks like his dad thanks to his light hair colour and smile.

George was last seen with Duchess Kate and Prince William attending a few of the Euro 2020 matches. He was pictured gazing intently at the game and clapping and cheering in support of England.

Ahead of his birthday, George attended England's victory game against Germany on July 29. He was seen again at the Euro 2020 final on July 11.

In 2020, Kate and William shared two photos of their son for his seventh birthday. The sweet shots also captured the birthday boy's toothy grin. They showed George outside. In one photo, he was in a khaki polo and in the next he was in a cool camo T-shirt. They were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge.

We hope George enjoys his day and wish him many happy returns.