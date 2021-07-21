An adorable knitted model of Sandringham is on display at the Queen's residence

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>There are many ways people can experience <a href=/tags/0/sandringham><strong>Sandringham</strong></a>, but <strong>Margaret Seaman</strong> has come up with one of the most creative and striking ways to take in <a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>the Queen</strong></a>'s Norfolk residence. <p>The 92-year-old has knitted a very realistic model of Sandringham, complete with knitted versions of many members of the <a href=/tags/0/british-royals><strong>Royal Family</strong></a>, including the <a href=/tags/0/cambridge-family><strong>Cambridges</strong></a>. <p>The stellar piece of work is now on display in the ballroom of Sandringham House and it is truly a sight to behold. Those not in the U.K. can still appreciate the incredible craftsmanship and attention to detail of Margaret's piece with these gorgeous photos. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the amazing knitted model of Sandringham that's on display at Her Majesty's residence.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Radcliffe/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images and Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images
The staggering knitted artwork features an 18-foot long centre piece of Sandringham House! <p>She started knitting during the first year of the <a href=/tags/0/coronavirus><strong>coronavirus</strong></a> lockdown. <p>Photo: &copy; Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images
She knitted the main house during the first year of lockdown and other buildings in the second, including the church, museum and stables. <p>Margaret used her knitting to generate funds for local NHS hospitals in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, where she is from via her <a href="https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/margaretknitsfornorfolk" target="blank">JustGiving page</a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images
The 92-year-old knitted between 12 to 15 hours a day during lockdown! <p>The awe-inspiring attention to detail shows in the model. <p>Photo: &copy; Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images
The nonagenarian even created woollen versions of <a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</strong></a> and their children, <a href=/tags/0/prince-george><strong>Prince George</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/princess-charlotte><strong>Princess Charlotte</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/prince-louis><strong>Prince Louis</strong></a>. <p>We love how she captured Kate's stylish fashion and William carrying Louis here! <p>Photo: &copy; Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images
Look closely and you can see the knitted versions of the Queen and <a href=/tags/0/prince-philip><strong>Prince Philip</strong></a>! <p>Photo: &copy; Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images
The knitter captured Her Majesty and her late husband waving from the balcony. <p>Photo: &copy; Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images
Margaret knitted many visitors as part of the display. <p>Photo: &copy; Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images
She made sure everything was perfect during the photocall at Sandringham House. <p>Photo: &copy; Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images
Sandringham House alone measures 5.5 metres by 1.8 metres! <p>Photo: &copy; Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images
What an incredible piece and a truly talented artist! <P>Visitors to Sandringham can view Margaret's knitted artwork until Oct. 14, 2021. <p>Photo: &copy; Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images
