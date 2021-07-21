Royals carrying the Olympic torch through the years

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>One of the biggest things to happen before the <a href=/tags/0/olympics><strong>Olympics</strong></a> officially start is the Olympic torch relay. The torchbearers who carry the flame across countries to its final destination often talk about the incredible experience. Many famous faces have been involved in Olympic torch relays over the years, including a number of royals. <p>Royals from around the world have had the opportunity to see the Olympic torch up close. Some have even held the lit torch and been able to light the Olympic cauldron! <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see royals with the Olympic torch.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images and Indigo/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/crown-prince-frederik><strong>Crown Prince Frederik</strong></a> ran with the Olympic torch in London for the 2012 Summer Games. <p>Photo: © Tom Shaw/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/princess-beatrice><strong>Princess Beatrice</strong></a> appeared to be awestruck as she grasped the Olympic torch at Harewood House near Leeds during the torch relay in 2012 ahead of the London Summer Games. <p>Photo: &copy; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/king-felipe><strong>King Felipe</strong></a> lit the Olympic flame at Puerta de Alcalá in Madrid for the torch relay for the Athens Olympic Games in 2004. <p>Photo: &copy; JOSE CARO/AFP via Getty Images
Many members of the <a href=/tags/0/british-royals><strong>Royal Family</strong></a> were involved with the London 2012 Olympic Torch Relay. <p><a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/prince-harry><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a> joined torchbearer <strong>John Hulse</strong> as the torch made its way through the capital, including a stop at Buckingham Palace, on the penultimate day of the relay. <p>Photo: &copy; Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/crown-prince-haakon><strong>Crown Prince Haakon</strong></a> of Norway carefully watched the Olympic flame as he brought it on stage during the Sports Gala 2016 in Lillehammer. <p>Photo: &copy; Ragnar Singsaas/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/prince-carl-philip><strong>Prince Carl Philip</strong></a> of Sweden ran with the lit Olympic torch near Stockholm Palace during the Athens 2004 Olympic Torch Relay. <p>Photo: &copy; JONAS EKSTROMER/AFP via Getty Images
That really is <a href=/tags/0/Princess-Ingrid-Alexandra><strong>Princess Ingrid Alexandra</strong></a> delivering the flame to the Olympic cauldron at the Lysgårdsbakkene Ski Jumping Arena at the Lillehammer 2016 Winter Youth Olympic Games. <p>The Norwegian royal was only 12 at the time! <p>Photo: &copy; Jon Buckle/IOC via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/princess-anne><strong>Princess Anne</strong></a> held the Olympic flame at the Panathenaic Stadium during the Olympic Torch Handover Ceremony on May 17, 2012 in Athens before London's games. <p>She received it from President of Greek IOC <strong>Spyros Capralos</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Milos Bicanski/Getty Images
The Princess Royal had the honour of carrying the Olympic flame from Athens to U.K. soil at RNAS Culdrose in Cornwall ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games. <p>Anne was joined by <a href=/tags/0/david-beckham><strong>David Beckham</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Ireland/PA Images via Getty Images
Former Olympian <a href=/tags/0/prince-albert><strong>Prince Albert</strong></a> got to be a torchbearer for the 2002 Salt Lake Olympic Torch Relay. <p>Photo: &copy; TODD WARSHAW/AFP via Getty Images
Anne accepted the Olympic torch from Executive Vice-President of the Beijing Organizing Committee <strong>Jiang Xiaoyu</strong> during the Olympic Torch Relay finale at the O2 Dome in London for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/crown-prince-haakon><strong>Crown Prince Haakon</strong></a> had the honour of igniting the Olympic cauldron with the torch during the opening ceremony of the 1994 Winter Games in Norway. <p>Photo: &copy; AFP via Getty Images
What a shot of the Olympic cauldron alight at the Lysgårdsbakkene Ski Jump Arena in Lillehammer. <p>Photo: &copy; David Madison/Getty Images
David Beckham and <a href=/tags/0/zara-tindall><strong>Zara Tindall</strong></a> grinned as she held the unlit Olympic torch for the launch of Samsung's London 2012 campaign "Everyone's Olympic Games With Samsung" at East Wintergarden in London on June 13, 2011. <p>Photo: &copy; Fred Duval/FilmMagic
The future <a href=/tags/0/king-constantine><strong>King Constantine</strong></a> of Greece handed over the lit Olympic flame to an athlete. <p>It was en route to Italy onboard the <em>Amerigo Vespucci</em> for the Rome Olympics in August 1960. <p>Photo: &copy; Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
There is no forgetting Zara carrying the London 2012 Olympic flame as she rode on her horse, <strong>Toytown</strong>, during the Olympic Torch Relay Tour of the U.K. at Cheltenham Racecourse. <p>Princess Anne's daughter would later compete in the London Games and win medals! <p>Photo: &copy; Indigo/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/prince-philip><strong>Prince Philip</strong></a> felt the weight of the Olympic torch from torchbearer <strong>Gina MacGregor</strong>, 74, at Windsor Castle as <a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>the Queen</strong></a> looked on. <p>The London 2012 Olympic torch weighed just 800 grams, and was one of the lightest ones ever made! <p>Photo: &copy; Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images
Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh looked amazed as the Olympic torch was lit. <p>Photo: &copy; Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/Prince-Sverre-Magnus><strong>Prince Sverre Magnus</strong></a> is one of the youngest royals to have held the flame. <P>He did so at age 10 for the 2016 Youth Olympic Games in Oslo. <p>Proud dad Haakon is seen in the Norway flag hat watching in the background. <p>Photo: &copy; Ragnar Singsaas/WireImage
<a href=/tags/0/prince-charles><strong>Prince Charles</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/camilla-parker-bowles><strong>Duchess Camilla</strong></a> posed during a flame handover with torchbearers <strong>Jay Kamiraz</strong> (left) and <strong>Scott Moorhouse</strong> outside the MENCAP Community Centre in Tottenham. <p>Photo: &copy; Paul Hackett/WPA Pool/Getty Images
