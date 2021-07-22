Sarah Ferguson visits Huddersfield for her first outing after COVID-19 lockdown By Heather Cichowski

Sarah Ferguson made her first in-person engagement since the latest COVID-19 lockdown in the United Kingdom. The Duchess of York ventured to Huddersfield, West Yorkshire and visited Ruddi’s Retreat, of which she is the new patron!

The mom of two shared photos of her trip on her personal Instagram and her Sarah's Trust page, which is a nonprofit that "champions charities from across the globe."

The 61-year-old started her day on July 21 at Ruddi's Retreat. The nonprofit organization helps families with seriously ill children have access to holiday homes and they were granted the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service this year.

Ruddi's Retreat shared a post about Sarah's visit and detailed her patronage.

"We are so unbelievably proud to introduce our new patron," they wrote of Sarah, the Duchess of York.

"This lady has the heart and passion that we need. Such a kind, selfless person that we are honoured to call ours.

"Our Duchess! We can not wait to see where this next chapter is going to take us."

After visiting Ruddi's Retreat and connecting with several of those involved in the cause, Sarah stepped out to The Kirkwood, a charity that provides specialist palliative services to people in the borough of Kirklees in West Yorkshire. It's another winner of the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service.

On the full day of activities, Sarah visited the University of Huddersfield.

"We couldn’t come all the way to Huddersfield without visiting @hudders," the grandmother explained on Instagram. "I was lucky to meet the unsung heroes who kept the campus operational and safe during the pandemic. Thank you for your amazing hard work!"

The day wrapped with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mom stopping at Conscious Youth in Sheepridge to meet the organization's founders. The award-winning youth-led social enterprise promotes self-worth and self-esteem building in young adults.