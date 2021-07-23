The Queen speaks with the new Governor General of Canada Mary Simon By Heather Cichowski

The Queen has met virtually with Mary Simon, the next Governor General of Canada! The Royal Family shared details of the call, which took place on July 22, on their social media channels on July 23.

"Yesterday The Queen spoke to Ms. Mary Simon who has recently been appointed as the next Governor General of Canada," read the Instagram post. " The @GovernorGeneralCanada is Her Majesty’s representative in Canada and acts on The Queen’s behalf to uphold the country’s system of responsible government. He or she also acts as Commander-in-Chief of the Canadian Armed Forces and has a unifying role, bringing Canadians together to support each other and work towards a better Canada."

The post continued, "Ms. Simon, who spoke to Her Majesty from Rideau Hall in Ottawa, is the 13th Governor General of Canada to be appointed during Her Majesty’s 69 year reign. She will be formally installed as Governor General on Monday, 26th July.



"Ms. Simon has attained national and international recognition for her work on Arctic and Indigenous issues, and as an advocate for Inuit rights and culture."

The @GovernorGeneralCanada Instagram also shared details of the call between the monarch and Mary. The post explained, "Yesterday, during a virtual audience, Governor General Designate Mary Simon met with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and was invested as an extraordinary Companion of the Order of Canada (C.C.), an extraordinary Commander of the Order of Military Merit (C.M.M.), and a Commander of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces (C.O.M.). – Photo credited to: Buckingham Palace"

"It's so nice to have a chance to talk," the Queen said to Mary in a clip of the video call. The 95-year-old was clad in a green and purple floral dress, her signature three-strand pearls with matching stud earrings and the Maple Leaf Brooch!

"Yes, Your Majesty," replied Mary. "It is wonderful to be able to speak to you today."

Her Majesty elaborated, "So, you’re taking over a very important job."

"Yes, I've very privileged to be able to do this work over the next few years. I think it's vitally important for our country," explained the forthcoming Governor General.

Mary talked about how her own work had been focused on issues of the Arctic, where she is from. This includes Indigenous and Inuit issues. The 73-year-old was born in the Nunavik village of Kangiqsualujjuaq, Que. and she will be Canada's first Indigenous governor general.

The Queen had a recent video call with the Legal Branch of the Canadian Armed Forces at the end of June to help them celebrate their centenary with a new banner. Viewers got to see the call on the Royal Family's YouTube channel.

Her Majesty conducted the duties through her role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Legal Branch. She is Colonel-in-Chief of various regiments.

The Legal Branch of the Canadian Armed Forces provides support and advice to the Canadian Forces and to Canada's Department of National Defence at home and on deployment overseas. It is made up of about 300 Regular and Reserve members.