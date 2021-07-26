Lady Kitty Spencer married Michael Lewis in a gorgeous lace wedding dress – and wore five other gowns, too! By Zach Harper, with files from Rach

Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer married billionaire Michael Lewis in an extravagant and breathtaking ceremony in Rome over the weekend – and her wedding dress was suitably spectacular.

The 30-year-old, who is a Dolce & Gabbana brand ambassador, looked completely gorgeous in a white lace gown from the brand, which also featured puff shoulders and a breathtaking veil. The design was intended to pay tribute to Kitty's heritage. She's the daughter of Earl Charles Spencer, Diana's brother.

"For the main dress, she wanted to keep a fairly traditional, clean cut, but at the same time she desired to have a timeless allure," Domenico Dolce told Tatler of the gown.

"One of the inspirations is definitely her love for Italy. Kitty is in love with our beautiful country and its rich history, art and culture."

Stefano Gabbana told the publication that Kitty's "great passion for all kinds of flowers" also came into play when creating the gorgeous dress.

"She is also a girl who is very attached to her origins, to England; to her heritage of the great Victorian era," he said.

As mentioned, Kitty and Michael wed in Rome – the ceremony took place at the Villa Aldo Brandini on July 24. The wedding was attended by many of Kitty's friends and family, including singers Pixie Lott and Ellie Goulding, actor Mark Francis Vandelli, Viscountess Emma Weymouth, Canadian Sabrina Elba (who is married to Idris Elba), designer Jade Holland Cooper, models Maye Musk and Marpessa Hennink and many others.

Kitty's twin sisters, Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, along with her brothers Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp and Samuel Aitken, were also in attendance, and her brothers helped walk her down the aisle. It's not known whether Earl Spencer was there, and it's thought he may have opted to stay home in England due to a very rough shoulder injury he recently sustained.

The Dolce & Gabbana gown wasn't the only gorgeous dress Kitty wore over her three-day nuptials. She also wore five other gowns from the brand, which shared a special photo of a beautiful off-the-shoulder gown she wore following the wedding ceremony. The beautiful blue tulle creation featured pink and yellow flower details, along with Romanesque statues, pillars and archways. She paired it with a matching cape.

Mazel tov to Kitty and Michael!