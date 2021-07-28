Strathberry has a limited-edition of a bag carried by Duchess Meghan – and it's made with salmon skin By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan are both big fans of Strathberry. Now, the Scottish brand has launched the Nordic Spring collection that features limited-edition takes on the brand's popular East/West Mini Bag ($870), which Duchess Meghan memorably wore in Edinburgh in 2018. And it's crafted from a sustainable material – salmon skin!

Sourced from sustainability accredited fisheries in Iceland, the material is also produced using only renewable energy. Nordic fish leather is a by-product of the fishing industry, and it has previously been a neglected high quality raw material Strathberry has transformed to create a luxury handbag. Salmon leather is a durable and unique alternative to traditional leather, and the brand has experimented with it since the days of its early collections.

The fish skin has several other advantages. It keeps resources in use for longer, helping to minimize items that end up in landfills. It doesn't leave the carbon footprint associated with raising cattle for their leather, and it doesn't threaten biodiversity because no endangered species are used.

The capsule collection features the East/West Mini Bag re-imagined in three colourways: Marine Blue, Bottle Green and Raspberry. The handbag style is one of the Edinburgh-based brand's most popular styles. Back when Meghan wore it, she opted for the classic East/West Mini Bag in Bottle Green (pictured top).

Strathberry has been focused on incorporating sustainable practices within its business, including using more eco-friendly materials and sustainable suppliers as well as reducing waste.

"This commitment is the driving force behind the brand’s continual experimentation with new materials outside of the leather category, and has developed into the launch of the Strathberry Nordic Collection – an eco-friendly collection of handbags crafted from sustainably-sourced fish skin instead of leather," Strathberry said in a press release about the collection.

"A by-product of the fishing industry, the material used is sourced from fisheries with sustainability accreditation, and is produced in Scandinavia using only renewable energy from a Hydro-Electric power plant."

The three East/West Mini Bags in the Strathberry Nordic Spring collection sell for $870. Other styles start at $795, including Meghan's Bottle Green version, which is crafted from calf leather.

Given Meghan is a fan of sustainable fashion, we wouldn't be su if she will buy one!

Kate and Meghan have supported Strathberry on a number of occasions, especially while in Scotland. The Duchess of Cambridge most recently carried the brand during her royal tour there with Prince William earlier this year.

On the final day of the trip, the mom of three stepped out to the closing ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland in Edinburgh wearing a cornflower blue Catherine Walker coat and shining jewels. She topped off her sophisticated ensemble with the Strathberry Multrees Chain Wallet in Embossed Croc Navy ($500).