Sarah Ferguson is reportedly in talks to turn her new book into a TV series By Zach Harper

Sarah Ferguson is set to release Her Heart for a Compass, her debut novel, on Aug. 3, and we could see it brought to live on our screens soon as well!

According to Variety, Sarah wants to turn the book, co-written with Marguerite Kaye, into a series.

"[Sarah's team] is already in talks with at least one streaming service and will be approaching others once a 360-degree treatment of the book is finalized," a source told the publication. "These will include Amazon and Netflix. Everyone involved is looking at the success of Bridgerton as a demonstration of the immense appeal of period drama on streaming services."

Sarah told the publication that she's "hopeful" the book will be adapted for the screen and she sees it working more as a TV series.

A bold and thoughtful story about a rebellious woman finding herself and her voice in an age of astounding technological change and great social unrest. Pre-order your copy of Her Heart for a Compass by @SarahTheDuchess. https://t.co/8Y6plxKpejpic.twitter.com/5GAVEBTqQi — William Morrow (@WmMorrowBooks) July 22, 2021

The 61-year-old duchess' book is based on Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott, who was the Duchess of York's great-great aunt. It will be published by William Morrow in Canada, and examines what happens when Margaret decides to "flee" an arranged marriage with the Duke of Buccleuch, creating her own network of friends and making an impact through charitable endeavours. It follows her through Ireland, the United States and the U.K.

Sarah has already published dozens of fiction and non-fiction books, and this wouldn't be the first time one of them is adapted for television. Her Budgie the Little Helicopter children's book series was turned into an animated series that aired in the United States as well as the U.K. in 1994.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mom also has a strong background in film and television already. She's produced a BBC documentary series, along with Jean-Marc Vallee's The Young Victoria, a biopic based on Queen Victoria's early years on the throne and love affair with Prince Albert that starred Emily Blunt, so she's no stranger to producing period dramas. She's also held various roles working with Today and helped craft an Oprah Winfrey series about her life and things she'd learned a decade ago.

If Netflix were to acquire the rights for Sarah's book, it would mean the streaming giant would receive even more content produced by or connected with members of the Royal Family. In 2020, Duchess Meghan and Sarah's nephew Prince Harry signed a production deal with Netflix.

It's since been announced the Duke of Sussex would produce a series with the working title of Heart of Invictus, which would examine his successful Invictus Games. Meghan has since signed on to executive produce a Netflix series with the working title Pearl that follows a "12-year-old girl who is inspired by influential women in history," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Meghan also released children's book The Bench earlier this year. Based on her son Archie's relationship with his dad Harry, it hit No. 1 on The New York Times bestsellers list for children's picture books.

Introducing THE BENCH, the debut children’s book from Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex with illustrations by Christian Robinson, about the special bond between father and son—as told through a mother’s eyes. pic.twitter.com/tujhVHnhfB — Tundra Books (@TundraBooks) May 4, 2021

We can't wait to read Her Heart for a Compass and hope it does get adapted for television. It sounds like it would make a perfect streaming experience!