Lady Kitty Spencer shares another glimpse at her wedding gowns with heartfelt message to her family after her wedding By Zach Harper

Lady Kitty Spencer has sent her family members a sweet message thanking them for their help and support after she married last weekend – and given the world a glimpse at more of her spectacular gowns in the process.

Princess Diana's niece, 30, took to Instagram to repost a clip from Dolce & Gabbana that showed off the six Alta Moda dresses she wore over the weekend of her nuptials to millionaire Michael Lewis at the Villa Aldobrandini in Rome's Frascati district.

"The proudest moment of my life, without a doubt, was having my brothers walk me down the aisle," she wrote. "Thank you to our family and friends for the most unforgettable weekend filled with more love and laughter and happiness than I have ever known. It still feels like a dream."

The clip featured her lace wedding gown, which was inspired both by her English heritage and her "love for Italy," according to designer Domenico Dolce.

It also gave fans another look at the blue tulle gown with floral detailing that Kitty wore to a dinner the evening before her nuptials, a white silk gown that was "hand-painted" with floral designs and also featured crystals, according to Elle. There are also close-up shots of a gorgeous sequinned Mikado dress that was covered in more floral detailing and ribbons, along with a gold embroidered cocktail dress.

RELATED: Kitty Spencer's heartfelt inspiration behind six wedding dresses revealed

Kitty and Michael's wedding was attended by many of the model's friends and family, including singers Pixie Lott and Ellie Goulding, actor Mark Francis Vandelli, Viscountess Emma Weymouth, Canadian Sabrina Elba (who is married to Idris Elba), designer Jade Holland Cooper, models Maye Musk and Marpessa Hennink and many others.

Kitty's twin sisters, Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, along with her brothers Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp and Samuel Aitken, were also in attendance. As she mentioned, her brothers helped walk her down the aisle. It's not known whether her father, Earl Charles Spencer, was there. It's thought he may have opted to stay home in England due to a very rough shoulder injury he recently sustained.