A look back at Zara and Mike Tindall's wedding on their 10th anniversary

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a> aren't the only <a href=/tags/0/british-royals><strong>British royals</strong></a> to celebrate their <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02021042860118/prince-william-kate-middleton-share-10th-anniversary-wedding-photos"><strong>10th wedding anniversary</strong></a> in 2021. Shortly after the <a href=/tags/0/cambridge-family><strong>Cambridges</strong></a> tied the knot <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02017042835347/prince-william-kate-middleton-wedding-pictures/1/"><strong>at Westminster Abbey</strong></a> in London in April 2011, William's cousin <a href=/tags/0/zara-tindall><strong>Zara</strong></a> wed <a href=/tags/0/mike-tindall><strong>Mike Tindall</strong></a> at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh on July 30, 2011. <p>The wedding ceremony in Scotland was a beautiful event with <a href=/tags/0/princess-anne><strong>Princess Anne</strong></a> and Captain <a href=/tags/0/mark-phillips><strong>Mark Phillips</strong></a> stepping out to see their daughter, along with many members of the Royal Family, marry her rugby player partner. <p>In celebration of Zara and Mike's 10th anniversary, we're remembering their special day. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best moments from Zara and Mike Tindall's 2011 wedding.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images and Danny Martindale/FilmMagic
On July 29, Zara and Mike attended their wedding rehearsal at Canongate Kirk. The soon-to-be husband and wife kept things casual and coordinated in jeans. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Ahead of their nuptials, the couple had a pre-wedding party on the <em>Royal Yacht Britannia</em> in Edinburgh on July 29. <p>The bride-to-be glowed in a one-shouldered white and grey ombré dress. <p>Photo: &copy; Indigo/Getty Images
The <a href=/tags/0/countess-of-wessex><strong>Countess of Wessex</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/princess-beatrice><strong>Princess Beatrice</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/princess-eugenie><strong>Princess Eugenie</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/prince-harry><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/princess-anne><strong>Princess Anne</strong></a>'s husband Sir <a href=/tags/0/timothy-laurence><strong>Timothy Laurence</strong></a> were seen in their finest as they left the evening reception onboard the former royal yacht. <p>Photo: &copy; Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/prince-harry><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</strong></a> stepped out to Zara and Mike's wedding, along with many members of the <a href=/tags/0/british-royals><strong>Royal Family</strong></a>. <p>It must have been a sweet moment for the <a href=/tags/0/prince-william-and-kate><strong>Duke and Duchess of Cambridge</strong></a> because they had just wed a couple of months earlier! <p>Photo: &copy; Indigo/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/prince-edward><strong>Prince Edward</strong></a> and his wife Sophie looked elated to step out for the wedding ceremony. <p>The Countess of Wessex looked marvellous in a pleated skirt suit paired with a dramatic hat. <p>Photo: &copy; Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/princess-beatrice><strong>Princess Beatrice</strong></a> wowed in a blue look featuring an ornate skirt. It was designed by <a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>the Queen</strong></a>'s dresser <a href=/tags/0/angela-kelly><strong>Angela Kelly</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Marksland / WireImage
And her younger sister <a href=/tags/0/princess-eugenie><strong>Princess Eugenie</strong></a> waved to crowds outside of the church. <p>She looked lovely in a beige and chocolate brown ensemble by Angela Kelly. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Marsland/WireImage
<a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>The Queen</strong></a> had a smile from ear to ear as she stepped out to her granddaughter's wedding. <p>Her Majesty was outfitted in a peach suit with coordinating floral dress and hat. <p>Photo: &copy; Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/prince-philip><strong>Prince Philip</strong></a> looked equally delighted for the event as he stepped out of the car with his wife. <p>The Duke of Edinburgh smiled and waved to gathered crowds in Edinburgh. <p>Photo: &copy; Dylan Martinez - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Mike looked focused as he arrived at Canongate Kirk accompanied by his ushers. <p>They all looked so dapper! <p>Photo: &copy; BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/prince-charles><strong>Prince Charles</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/camilla-parker-bowles><strong>Duchess Camilla</strong></a> made a fashionable entrance. <p>The Duchess of Cornwall looked smart in a soft mint pleated coat dress and floral headpiece. <p>Photo: &copy; Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
The bridal party was seen gathered outside of Canongate Kirk in their white dresses and floral hair pieces. They included <strong>Nell Maude</strong>, <strong>Jaz Jocelyn</strong>, <strong>Hope Balshaw</strong> and <strong>Stephanie Phillips</strong> who is the daughter of Captain Mark Phillips and his second wife <strong>Sandy Pflueger</strong>, and therefore Zara's half-sister. <p>Zara's maid of honour was her horse trainer <strong>Dolly Maude</strong> and her six-year-old son <strong>Ted</strong> was the pageboy. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/Autumn-Phillips><strong>Autumn Phillips</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/lady-sarah-chatto><strong>Lady Sarah Chatto</strong></a> grinned widely at the nuptials. <p>Photo: &copy; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
In a rare moment of PDA, William put his hand on Kate's back as the couple and Harry entered Canongate Kirk. <p>Photo: &copy; Dylan Martinez - WPA Pool/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/princess-anne><strong>Princess Anne</strong></a> turned heads in a floral top with coordinating coral pleated skirt. <p>She was accompanied by Mike's father, <strong>Phil Tindall</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
It was an unforgettable moment when Zara arrived with her father, <a href=/tags/0/captain-mark-philips><strong>Captain Mark Phillips</strong></a>. <p>The pair were overjoyed and greeted the spectators warmly. <p>Photo: &copy; Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
The 30-year-old was a beautiful bride. She wore a gorgeous white wedding gown with tulle details from <a href=/tags/0/stewart-parvin><strong>Stewart Parvin</strong></a>, one of the Queen's go-to couturiers. <p>Zara topped her bridal look with the gleaming diamond Greek tiara and coordinating earrings. The crown served as her something borrowed because it originally belonged to <a href=/tags/0/princess-alice><strong>Princess Alice</strong></a>, Prince Philip's mother. She gave it to the Queen, who passed it to her daughter, Princess Anne. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Princess Royal looked moved with emotion on her daughter's wedding day! <p>Photo: &copy; Dylan Martinez - WPA Pool/Getty Images
This striking photograph captured the exquisite detail of Zara's wedding gown, including the button closure, full skirt and her flowing tulle veil. <p>Photo: &copy; Dylan Martinez - WPA Pool/Getty Images
And they're married! The newlyweds looked so in love as they stepped out of Canongate Kirk arm in arm. <p>Photo: &copy; BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images
Awww! The new husband and wife shared a sweet kissed after they left Canongate Kirk. <p>Photo: © Danny Martindale/FilmMagic
Mike helped his beaming bride into the car. <p>Photo: &copy; BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images
