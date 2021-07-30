Bridal experts on how Lady Kitty Spencer's wedding will impact future brides By Heather Cichowski

Lady Kitty Spencer had a wedding like no other when she married Michael Lewis in a lavish ceremony at Villa Aldobrandini in Rome on July 25. Princess Diana's niece, 30, donned six Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda dresses over her wedding weekend and each one was as beautiful as the next. It culminated with an incredible lace bridal gown featuring long sleeves with statement shoulders, a raised collar and front button closure.

All of the festivities will certainly not be forgotten by the celebrity guests or those who saw photos and videos of the festivities. Like Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate and Princess Diana, Kitty's bridal looks became instantly iconic thanks to their elegant and head-turning finishes.

We have seen how the Royal Family's wedding dresses have dictated future wedding trends for the average bride and there is no doubt that Lady Kitty's wedding fashions will have a lasting impact, especially as many begin to consider wedding plans as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

"We absolutely loved Lady Kitty Spencer's wedding dress," said the Sash + Bustle team to HELLO! Canada.

They elaborated, "This Dolce & Gabbana dress has a classic and timeless look with modern and unexpected elements. The long sleeves and high neck feel modest but the unlined bodice makes it feel fresh. And of course, who doesn't like a dash of grandeur with that long dramatic veil (very reminiscent of Princess Di's long train)."

"Some striking elements of Lady Kitty Spencer's ceremony gown that we think nearlyweds will take inspiration from is the rich Italian lace, long dramatic sleeves and elegant high-neck," stated Sash + Bustle.

Due to thepandemic, the Sash + Bustle team are seeing multiple wedding outfits, which correlates with Kitty and Michael's nuptials.

"As weddings grow smaller due to the pandemic there is a noticeable trend with nearlyweds wearing multiple looks," explained Sash + Bustle. "A ceremony dress that is probably a dress they always dreamed of and a more simplistic reception dress to fit a small or micro wedding reception."

With more than one look, and perhaps a less formal approach, this offers brides more opportunities to play around outside of traditional bridal hues, like Lady Kitty did for her nuptials. The 30-year-old bride wore a beautiful blue floral gown and a dramatic multicoloured floral dress with an ivory top as part of her Dolce & Gabbana wedding wardrobe.



"We just love a nearlywed who feels bold enough to rock a little colour," said Sash + Bustle. "And with an increase in less 'traditional' weddings we think that will absolutely give nearlyweds the confidence to play with colour!"

Another easily translatable look from Lady Kitty Spencer's wedding for all brides was her fresh-faced makeup and sleek and simple updo. This effortless beauty look allows a gown(s) and accessories to shine, per Sash + Bustle. Furthermore, the natural makeup and easy hairstyle are things brides can recreate themselves without the assistance of professionals.