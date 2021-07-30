'The Crown' shares the first look of Imelda Staunton as the Queen By Heather Cichowski

The Crown has its new Queen, Imelda Staunton, and Netflix has shared the very first look of Imelda as the Queen in costume for the hit show – and the similarities between Her Majesty and Imelda are uncanny!

The 65-year-old actress has totally transformed into the monarch for the upcoming fifth season of The Crown. In the image released across The Crown's social media pages, Imelda is seen with Her Majesty's iconic short groomed hairstyle. Her hair is grey and she has on the Queen's signature three-strand pearl necklace and coordinating pearl studs. She is clad in a yellow patterned dress with a collared bow neckline. A wedding ring and watch can be seen on her left hand. Imelda, like the Queen, is toting her black handbag in the crook of her left arm.

In the shot, the actress appears to be looking at something or off into the distance. Her expression makes it seem like she is deep in thought.

"An early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton," read the caption from the post, which was shared on July 30.

The Harry Potter actress takes over the part of Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman, who starred as the Queen in seasons three and four, and Claire Foy, who portrayed the younger monarch in seasons one and two. It was announced that Imelda was joining the cast in January 2021, after rumours tipped her as the next monarch.

Season five and six of The Crown will have a totally new cast. Besides Imelda as the Queen, Oscar-nominated actor Jonathan Pryce is set to play Prince Philip, and Lesley Manville will portray Princess Margaret. Elizabeth Debicki will take over from Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in seasons five and six.

The Crown was not initially expected to get a sixth season, but there will be one after all. It was confirmed in July 2020 that there would be six seasons of the show, like showrunner Peter Morgan had originally envisioned.

It was initially reported that The Crown would resume filming this July following closures on many film and television sets across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shortly after her casting announcement, Imelda spoke to presenter Emma Barnett on an episode of BBC Radio's Woman's Hour about her role on The Crown and the challenge it presented.

"I think my sort of extra challenge, as if I needed it, is that I’m now doing the Queen that we’re a little more familiar with," she explained.

Imelda went on, "With Claire Foy, it was almost history, and now I’m playing one that people could say 'she doesn't do that,' 'she's not like that,' and that's my personal bête noire."

As of this writing, no release date for season five has been confirmed. Season four was released in November 2020. The fifth series of The Crown will explore the British royals' lives in the early 1990s.

We can't wait to watch!