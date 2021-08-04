Duchess Meghan's new zodiac necklaces pay sweet tribute to Archie and Lilibet By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Meghan celebrated her 40th birthday on Aug. 4. In honour of the very special day, the Duchess of Sussex made a new virtual appearance in a video for Archewell featuring Melissa McCarthy. The mom of two looked as chic as ever as she sported two gorgeous zodiac necklaces that paid tribute to her and Prince Harry's children, Archie and newborn Lilibet.

Meghan wore two versions of Logan Hollowell's Constellation Necklaces ($1,785). She wore the Gemini version for Lili and the Taurus one for Archie! Lilibet was born on June 4, 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and the couple shared the news a few days later. Archie was born on May 6, 2019 in England.

Each one comes with an 18-inch chain. The necklaces are available in white sapphire and diamond as well as rose gold, yellow gold and white gold. They are part of a larger Constellation collection from the brand which also includes rings and earrings.

"The Zodiac necklaces in my collection are made here in Los Angeles with conflict-free diamonds and 100% recycled gold," Logan Hollowell said in a statement. "Each is designed with the intention that its wearer feels more connected to their true self and reminded that they are on their divine path."

PHOTOS: Happy birthday, Duchess Meghan! See her 40 greatest fashion moments in honour of her 40th birthday

The sentimental necklaces were on full display because the duchess wore her raven mane swept back into a bun. She was outfitted in a cream knitted dress and had a coordinating topper draped over her shoulders for warmth. She rounded out the look with what seems to be her copper Manolo Blahnik pumps.

It appears the video was shot in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Montecito home because the desk is filled with personal photos. It was part of Archewell's new 40x40 initiative which is a global project to encourage people around the world to commit to giving 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work. Furthermore, the couple's beagle, Guy, appears on a dog bed sound asleep next to her!

The now-40-year-old asked 40 people in her life to donate 40 minutes to help mentor women reentering the workforce.

MORE: Duchess Meghan makes her first appearance since welcoming baby Lilibet to encourage fans to get involved in special initiative

"With my 40th lap around the sun in mind, it made me wonder: what would happen if we all committed 40 minutes to helping someone else or to mentoring someone in need?" the Duchess of Sussex said in a post on the Archewell website about the concept. "And then what would happen if we asked our friends to do the same?"

Meghan has previously worn a Suetables zodiac necklace with Archie and Prince Harry's star signs.

Duchess Kate is also a fan of jewelry that pays tribute to her and Prince William's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Duchess of Cambridge recently sported Daniella Draper's Gold Fixed Alphabet Necklace ($875) during her and William's tour of Scotland.

If you love zodiac jewelry, like Meghan and Kate, and are after similar constellation necklaces, there are a variety of options whether you want to get one in tribute to yourself, a partner, pet or little one.

Peoples Jewellers has a range of gold, silver, rose gold, diamond and cubic zirconia zodiac constellation necklaces. The 0.04 CT. T.W. Diamond Scorpio Constellation Bezel-Set Necklace in 10K Gold ($349) is an online exclusive that is just like Meghan's!

No matter your zodiac sign, Sterling Forever has a necklace for you in silver or gold finishes with its 'When Stars Align' Constellation Necklace ($69). The affordable pick features cubic zirconia stones and a 16-inch chain with two-inch extender.

For those who love customized pieces, Etsy's Potionnumber9 shop has the Constellation Necklace (from $43) featuring cubic zirconia. The local shop allows buyers to select from any star sign as well as multiple chain options beginning with a choker at 14 inches up to 26 inches.