Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's cutest moments

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><a href=/tags/0/princess-beatrice><strong>Princess Beatrice</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/edoardo-mapelli-mozzi><strong>Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi</strong></a> are such a sweet royal couple. The elder Princess of York and her husband and quite private about their relationship and haven't been seen much due to the <a href=/tags/0/covid-19><strong>COVID-19</strong></a> lockdown, but when they step out or occasionally share a sweet announcement, it always warms royals fans' hearts. <p>There is more love surrounding Beatrice and Edoardo than ever because the couple recently celebrated their <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/20210717117730/edoardo-mapelli-mozzi-wedding-anniversary-tribute-to-princess-beatrice/"><strong>first wedding anniversary</strong></a> in July 2021 and they are <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02021051960318/princess-beatrice-edoardo-mapelli-mozzi-expecting-their-first-child"><strong>expecting a child together</strong></a> in the autumn of 2021. <p>There will no doubt be many more loving moments ahead for Bea and Edo as their relationship continues to bloom and they reach new milestones, but there are already a number of sweet highlights. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the cutest moments from Beatrice and Edoardo so far.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Benjamin Wheeler and Instagram/@edomapellimozzi
Edo gazed adoringly at Beatrice at the wedding of <a href=/tags/0/lady-gabriella-windsor><strong>Lady Gabriella Windsor</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/thomas-kingston><strong>Thomas Kingston</strong></a> in Windsor back in May 2019. <p>Photo: &copy; Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images
After making their engagement announcement, the loved-up pair sweetly held hands as they stepped out to the <em>The Dior Sessions</em> book launch after-party in London in October 2019. <p>Photo: &copy; Ricky Vigil M/GC Images
There is so much love and happiness in this portrait of the couple on their wedding day from July 17, 2020. <p>The way Edo is looking at his glowing bride will melt anyone's heart. <p>Photo: &copy; Benjamin Wheeler
Their expressions said it all! <p>The couple married in a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge with just a handful of guests in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions. <p>Photo: &copy; Benjamin Wheeler
At <a href=/tags/0/wimbledon><strong>Wimbledon</strong></a> 2021, Edoardo sweetly escorted his pregnant partner to her seat in the Royal Box. <p>Photo: &copy; Karwai Tang/WireImage
How cute are these two at the tennis championships in July 2021? <p>Photo: © Karwai Tang/WireImage
The couple only had eyes for each other! <p>Photo: © GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images
When the couple celebrated one year of wedded bliss on July 17, 2021, Edoardo shared a rare post about Beatrice to Instagram. <p>It included a never-before-seen snap of the couple with a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CRbfr1mh9Hv/">touching message</strong></a>. <p>"I can’t believe it has been 1 year," the devoted husband began. <p>He continued, "Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love. <p>"You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second." <p>He finished the post with red heart, bride and diamond ring emojis. <p>Awwww! <p>Photo: &copy; Instagram/@edomapellimozzi
© 2001-2021, HELLO! - All rights reserved