Melissa McCarthy opens up about working with Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry By Zach Harper

Melissa McCarthy has opened up about what it was like to work with Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry on the Duchess of Sussex's birthday video for her 40X40 campaign, saying she finds the couple "inspiring."

The comedian also told Access Hollywood that several of the jokes – including the bit about the "Suits reunion" – were thought up by Meghan and Harry themselves and that, yes, it was Harry's idea to juggle outside the window, which ended up in the bloopers.

"He's like, 'Is it going to be weird if I stand outside and juggle?' I was like, 'Weird in the way that will make me watch it five million times,'" the Nine Perfect Strangers star said.

"They were so sweet and funny. I just find them very inspiring. They're carving out their own lives. They're carving out their lives for their kids."

On Aug. 4, which was Meghan's 40th birthday, she, Melissa and Harry appeared in a video that was shared on the website for the Sussexes' Archewell Foundation to help the duchess unveil her 40X40 initiative. The project intends to help women who have been affected by joblessness during the coronavirus pandemic and give them supports in getting back to work. It asks fans to give 40 minutes of their time to a woman heading back to work.

"With my 40th lap around the sun in mind, it made me wonder: What would happen if we all committed 40 minutes to helping someone else or to mentoring someone in need? And hen what would happen if we asked our friends to do the same?" Meghan wrote on the site.

RELATED: Duchess Meghan makes her first appearance since welcoming baby Lilibet to encourage fans to get involved in special initiative

Melissa also revealed Meghan had the idea of making the clip humorous to try and get more people involved.

"She said, 'Let's do it in a fun way and see if we can drum up more people helping more women kind of get back into the workforce," Melissa told Access Hollywood. "I was like, 'Yes! What a great idea.' I was so pleased to be a part of it."